Wonder Woman! Telangana girl bags 3 government jobs only by self-preparation, aims for ‘ultimate dream’ of IAS 

A young girl named Bhogi Sammakka from Dammapeta village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district has achieved the remarkable feat of securing three government jobs entirely through self-study.

Now, Sammakka is aiming even higher, with the goal of becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

“My mother is Bhogi Ramana, and my father is Bhogi Satyam. We are from Dammapeta village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. My father works as a Hamali, and my mother is an Anganwadi teacher. Recently, I was selected as an English Junior Lecturer through the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). I was also chosen as a Civil Police Constable with the Telangana Police through the Telangana State Police Recruitment Board. Additionally, I was selected as a Junior Assistant via the Group IV exam of TSPSC,” she told ANI.

Sammakka emphasised the importance of dedication to one’s goals and added that learning on one’s own is more than enough.

“I achieved all three government jobs by studying at home without attending any coaching classes. Many believe that going to coaching institutes is essential to get a government job, but if you’re dedicated and learn on your own, you can achieve success without relying on coaching centres,” she said.

Sammakka also shared her educational background, explaining, “I completed my schooling at a government school in my village, then pursued my intermediate and undergraduate studies at a private college nearby. I later earned a postgraduate degree in English from Osmania University.”

After finishing her education, Sammakka returned to her village and set up a dedicated study space in her grandmother's house, where she carried out her preparation.

Her ultimate goal is to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam and become an IAS officer.