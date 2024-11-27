XAT 2025 registration deadline: Time, date, last day to register is...; Check details

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) in Jamshedpur has announced that the registration window for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 will close soon. Candidates interested in taking the exam must complete their applications by the deadline of November 30, 2024.

To register, eligible candidates should visit the official website, xatonline.in. The XAT 2025 examination is scheduled for January 5, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM, with admit cards available for download starting December 20, 2024.

How to register for XAT 2025, here are the steps

1. Visit the Official Website: Click on the registration link to generate a User ID and Password.

2. Complete the Application Form: Log in to enter the required details.

3. Upload Documents: Submit scanned copies of necessary documents as per the specifications.

4. Pay the Application Fee: The application fee is Rs 2,000, plus Rs 200 for each XLRI programme preference. Payments can be made online or via bank transfer.

5. Submit the Form: After submission, save a copy for your records.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree of at least three years from a UGC-recognised university. Final-year undergraduate students or those awaiting results are also eligible to apply.

The exam structure for the XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test) is as follows:

1. Key Reading: It is advised that candidates stop searching for health symptoms online.

2. Current Topics of Interest: Highlights include sports events, societal issues, environmental concerns, and international relations.

3. Assessment Skills: The XAT evaluates abilities in logical reasoning, verbal skills, decision-making, and more.

4. Exam Sections:

Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR): Tests analytical reasoning, reading comprehension, vocabulary, grammar, and related exercises.

Decision-Making (DM): Lasts 170 minutes and assesses critical thinking and problem-solving through real-life scenarios.

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI): Covers basic math concepts (up to 10th grade) and data analysis skills.

General Knowledge (GK): This section lasts 10 minutes and has 20 questions (8 static GK and 12 current affairs). The GK score is used specifically in the selection process for XLRI Jamshedpur.

Analytical Essay Writing (AEW): This section will be integrated into the Group Discussion and Personal Interview (GD/PI) stages of the selection process this year.

Exam details

The XAT exam assesses critical skills such as logical reasoning, language proficiency, and decision-making. This year, the test will be held in multiple cities, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, with the addition of 34 new locations like Anantapur, Arrah, and Bhagalpur.

Results for XAT 2025 are expected to be released in the third week of January 2025, with the specific date yet to be confirmed. Aspiring management students are urged to register before the impending deadline to secure their place in this prestigious examination.

