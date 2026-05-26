Is the UK dream fading for Indians? These three factors could hold the answer

For years, the United Kingdom has been one of the top overseas education and career destinations for Indians, attracting students, professionals, and families seeking global opportunities. However, recent migration trends suggest that the UK's appeal may be undergoing a shift. According to investment banker and Chartered Accountant (CA) Sarthak Ahuja, a combination of policy changes, rising costs, and uncertainty around long-term prospects is prompting many Indians to reconsider their plans.

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The trend is reflected in recent migration numbers. According to figures cited by Ahuja, nearly 74,000 Indian nationals left the UK in the year ending June 2025. In addition, around 51,000 Indian students and 21,000 individuals on work visas exited the country in the year ending December 2025. The development comes as the UK's overall net migration dropped to its lowest level in almost 15 years.

According to Ahuja, this shift is not primarily driven by taxation concerns that have influenced the movement of wealthy individuals. Instead, he identified three major factors reshaping the UK experience for Indian students and workers.

1. Tougher policies

The first factor is the UK government's stricter stance on immigration, adopted in 2025. Ahuja noted that authorities raised the salary threshold for skilled worker visas by nearly 60%, taking it to over £41,000 annually.

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The move has created challenges for industries that traditionally employed a large number of Indian professionals, including information technology, healthcare, finance, and consulting. Higher salary requirements and sponsorship costs have reportedly made employers more cautious about hiring overseas talent.

The student segment has also been affected. The UK government restricted dependent visas for postgraduate students, preventing many from bringing family members. According to Ahuja, dependent visa applications subsequently fell by around 86%.

The broader impact has also become visible across visa categories. Skilled worker visa grants have reportedly declined sharply compared with 2024 levels, while health and care worker visas have dropped nearly 94% from their peak levels in 2023.

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2. Costs and ROI

The second factor is the growing financial burden associated with studying in the UK. Several universities are reportedly dealing with operational pressures and budget constraints. Since institutions face limitations on increasing fees for domestic students, many have increasingly relied on international student revenues.

As a result, tuition fees and accommodation expenses for foreign students have continued rising. For many Indian families, the overall cost of studying in the UK can exceed ₹1 crore.

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However, Ahuja argued that rising expenses are increasingly being weighed against reduced job opportunities and stricter post-study work conditions. Families are now questioning whether the investment delivers sufficient long-term value.

3. Permanent residency

The third factor is uncertainty around settlement opportunities. The UK has proposed increasing the timeline for Permanent Residency (PR) eligibility from five years to ten years, potentially delaying long-term plans for international students and professionals seeking to build careers abroad.

As the UK becomes more challenging, alternative destinations are gaining traction. Ahuja highlighted Germany as a major beneficiary due to its low-cost public university system and lower overall expenses. France has also been actively promoting itself as a destination for Indian students through faster visa approvals and expanding English-language programmes.

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Meanwhile, several British universities, including Southampton, York, Bristol, Liverpool and Lancaster, are establishing campuses in India, offering international degrees at significantly lower costs. For many families, these options may increasingly become alternatives as perceptions around the "UK dream" continue to evolve.

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