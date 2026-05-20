Why are Indian graduates looking abroad for studies, but still betting on India for their careers?

Global ambitions among India’s young professionals remain strong, with 70% of graduates considering studying abroad, yet 66% plan to return to India for employment after overseas education, according to the CFA Institute’s 2026 Graduate Outlook Survey. The findings suggest that while international exposure remains attractive, India continues to be central to long-term career plans.

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The survey, which captured responses from university students and recent graduates across global markets, paints a picture of a generation that is globally aspirational but increasingly confident about opportunities at home. Graduates cited India's evolving job market, expanding career options and economic momentum as key reasons for returning after studying overseas.

At the same time, Indian graduates continue to display strong confidence in their own career readiness despite a rapidly changing workplace environment shaped by artificial intelligence and automation.

Career confidence remains high

According to the survey, 93% of Indian graduates said they are confident they have the skills needed to succeed in their chosen career path, outperforming the global average. The findings indicate that young professionals remain optimistic despite economic uncertainty and technology-led disruption.

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Further, 83% of Indian graduates expressed confidence in securing professional jobs in the current economic climate, while many also believe they understand what employers are looking for in graduate talent.

Arati Porwal, Senior Country Head – India, CFA Institute, said the findings reflect a generation balancing optimism with practicality.

"This year's findings reflect a generation that is optimistic about the future while remaining pragmatic about the challenges ahead. Indian graduates are increasingly prioritizing practical, workplace-ready skills and opting for early professional exposure through internships over immediate postgraduate study," she said.

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AI creates both confidence and concern

Artificial intelligence emerged as one of the strongest themes in the survey, with graduates expressing both anxiety and preparedness.

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About 74% of respondents believe AI and automation could make securing jobs more difficult, highlighting concerns around workforce disruption and changing hiring practices. AI-based recruitment screening also emerged as one of the leading worries among graduates.

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However, concerns around AI do not necessarily translate into fear of technology adoption.

The survey found that 81% of graduates feel confident using AI tools at work, suggesting young professionals are actively adapting to AI-driven workplaces rather than resisting them.

In addition, 56% believe AI skills can give them a competitive edge, while AI-assisted tools are increasingly being used in learning and job application processes.

Skills and upskilling

As technology reshapes hiring patterns, graduates are placing greater emphasis on continuous learning and skill development.

Nearly 98% of respondents said upskilling and professional qualifications are important in today’s job market, while 69% believe professional certifications provide greater career value than postgraduate degrees.

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Soft skills are also emerging as a critical differentiator. Around 68% identified communication, teamwork and adaptability as key skills that provide an advantage in the job market, ahead of AI and technical capabilities.

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The survey also found growing demand for employers that support long-term career development. More than nine in ten graduates said workplace learning opportunities and upskilling programs are important when evaluating employers.

The findings suggest Indian graduates are entering the workforce with a dual mindset—embracing global opportunities and AI-led transformation while maintaining confidence in India’s evolving career landscape.