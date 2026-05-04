The battle for Assam has entered its final phase as counting of votes began on Monday (May 4, 2026). Early trends from the Election Commission of India show the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading in over 70 seats, positioning it for a possible third consecutive term. Counting is underway for all 126 Assembly constituencies to determine whether the ruling alliance retains power or the Congress-led Opposition can mount a comeback.
MUST READ: Assam Election Results 2026: ‘3Gs’ put to test as might of the Gogois challenged by BJP juggernaut
Vote counting is being conducted across 40 centres in all 35 districts. While most districts have a single counting centre, Nagaon has three centres, while Kokrajhar, Tinsukia, and Jorhat each have two centres to streamline the process.
In a major upset, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi lost the Jorhat seat to BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami by a margin of 23,182 votes. Gogoi, a three-time Lok Sabha MP and the chief ministerial face of the Congress-led six-party alliance, was a key contender. The ruling party has also registered wins in Dhemaji and Sissibargaon, strengthening its lead in the ongoing count.
|Constituency
|Check Abhayapuri Constituency Results here
|Check Algapur–Katlicherra Constituency Results here
|Check Amri Constituency Results here
|Check Bajali Constituency Results here
|Check Baksa Constituency Results here
|Check Baokhungri Constituency Results here
|Check Barchalla Constituency Results here
|Check Barhampur Constituency Results here
|Check Barkhetri Constituency Results here
|Check Barpeta Constituency Results here
|Check Behali Constituency Results here
|Check Bhergaon Constituency Results here
|Check Bhowanipur–Sorbhog Constituency Results here
|Check Bihpuria Constituency Results here
|Check Bijni Constituency Results here
|Check Bilasipara Constituency Results here
|Check Binnakandi Constituency Results here
|Check Birsing Jarua Constituency Results here
|Check Biswanath Constituency Results here
|Check Bokajan Constituency Results here
|Check Bokakhat Constituency Results here
|Check Boko–Chaygaon Constituency Results here
|Check Bongaigaon Constituency Results here
|Check Borkhola Constituency Results here
|Check Chabua–Lahowal Constituency Results here
|Check Chamaria Constituency Results here
|Check Chenga Constituency Results here
|Check Dalgaon Constituency Results here
|Check Demow Constituency Results here
|Check Dergaon Constituency Results here
|Check Dhakuakhana Constituency Results here
|Check Dhekiajuli Constituency Results here
|Check Dhemaji Constituency Results here
|Check Dhing Constituency Results here
|Check Dholai Constituency Results here
|Check Dhubri Constituency Results here
|Check Dibrugarh Constituency Results here
|Check Digboi Constituency Results here
|Check Dimoria Constituency Results here
|Check Diphu Constituency Results here
|Check Dispur Constituency Results here
|Check Doom Dooma Constituency Results here
|Check Dotma Constituency Results here
|Check Dudhnai Constituency Results here
|Check Duliajan Constituency Results here
|Check Gauripur Constituency Results here
|Check Goalpara East Constituency Results here
|Check Goalpara West Constituency Results here
|Check Gohpur Constituency Results here
|Check Golaghat Constituency Results here
|Check Golakganj Constituency Results here
|Check Goreshwar Constituency Results here
|Check Gossaigaon Constituency Results here
|Check Guwahati Central Constituency Results here
|Check Haflong Constituency Results here
|Check Hailakandi Constituency Results here
|Check Hajo–Sualkuchi Constituency Results here
|Check Hojai Constituency Results here
|Check Howraghat Constituency Results here
|Check Jagiroad Constituency Results here
|Check Jaleshwar Constituency Results here
|Check Jalukbari Constituency Results here
|Check Jonai Constituency Results here
|Check Jorhat Constituency Results here
|Check Kaliabor Constituency Results here
|Check Kamalpur Constituency Results here
|Check Karimganj North Constituency Results here
|Check Karimganj South Constituency Results here
|Check Katigorah Constituency Results here
|Check Khowang Constituency Results here
|Check Khumtai Constituency Results here
|Check Kokrajhar Constituency Results here
|Check Laharighat Constituency Results here
|Check Lakhimpur Constituency Results here
|Check Lakhipur Constituency Results here
|Check Lumding Constituency Results here
|Check Mahmora Constituency Results here
|Check Majbat Constituency Results here
|Check Majuli Constituency Results here
|Check Makum Constituency Results here
|Check Manas Constituency Results here
|Check Mandia Constituency Results here
|Check Mangaldai Constituency Results here
|Check Mankachar Constituency Results here
|Check Margherita Constituency Results here
|Check Mariani Constituency Results here
|Check Morigaon Constituency Results here
|Check Nadaur Constituency Results here
|Check Nagaon–Batadraba Constituency Results here
|Check Naharkatia Constituency Results here
|Check Nalbari Constituency Results here
|Check Naoboicha Constituency Results here
|Check Nazira Constituency Results here
|Check New Guwahati Constituency Results here
|Check Pakabetbari Constituency Results here
|Check Palasbari Constituency Results here
|Check Parbatjhora Constituency Results here
|Check Patharkandi Constituency Results here
|Check Raha Constituency Results here
|Check Ram Krishna Nagar Constituency Results here
|Check Rangapara Constituency Results here
|Check Rangiya Constituency Results here
|Check Rongkhang Constituency Results here
|Check Rongonadi Constituency Results here
|Check Rupohihat Constituency Results here
|Check Sadiya Constituency Results here
|Check Samaguri Constituency Results here
|Check Sarupathar Constituency Results here
|Check Sibsagar Constituency Results here
|Check Sidli–Chirang Constituency Results here
|Check Silchar Constituency Results here
|Check Sipajhar Constituency Results here
|Check Sissiborgaon Constituency Results here
|Check Sonai Constituency Results here
|Check Sonari Constituency Results here
|Check Srijangram Constituency Results here
|Check Tamulpur Constituency Results here
|Check Tangla Constituency Results here
|Check Teok Constituency Results here
|Check Tezpur Constituency Results here
|Check Tihu Constituency Results here
|Check Tingkhong Constituency Results here
|Check Tinsukia Constituency Results here
|Check Titabor Constituency Results here
|Check Udalguri Constituency Results here
|Check Udharbond Constituency Results here
MUST READ: 'BYE BYE DIDI': Amit Shah’s prediction comes true in West Bengal
MUST READ: Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Didi over Dada in Bengal; TVK drops BIG hint on alliance