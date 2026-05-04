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Assam elections 2026: Who won and where -- check constituency-wise results

Assam elections 2026: Who won and where -- check constituency-wise results

Vote counting for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections is underway, with early constituency-wise trends indicating a strong lead for the NDA. The results will determine whether the ruling alliance secures a third straight term or if the Opposition stages a comeback.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 4, 2026 2:52 PM IST
Assam elections 2026: Who won and where -- check constituency-wise resultsAll major opposition leaders in Assam—including Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Akhil Gogoi, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Jagadish Bhuyan, and Rajen Gohain—were trailing in their respective constituencies.

The battle for Assam has entered its final phase as counting of votes began on Monday (May 4, 2026). Early trends from the Election Commission of India show the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading in over 70 seats, positioning it for a possible third consecutive term. Counting is underway for all 126 Assembly constituencies to determine whether the ruling alliance retains power or the Congress-led Opposition can mount a comeback.

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Vote counting is being conducted across 40 centres in all 35 districts. While most districts have a single counting centre, Nagaon has three centres, while Kokrajhar, Tinsukia, and Jorhat each have two centres to streamline the process.

In a major upset, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi lost the Jorhat seat to BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami by a margin of 23,182 votes. Gogoi, a three-time Lok Sabha MP and the chief ministerial face of the Congress-led six-party alliance, was a key contender. The ruling party has also registered wins in Dhemaji and Sissibargaon, strengthening its lead in the ongoing count.

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Published on: May 4, 2026 2:51 PM IST
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