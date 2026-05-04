The battle for Assam has entered its final phase as counting of votes began on Monday (May 4, 2026). Early trends from the Election Commission of India show the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading in over 70 seats, positioning it for a possible third consecutive term. Counting is underway for all 126 Assembly constituencies to determine whether the ruling alliance retains power or the Congress-led Opposition can mount a comeback.

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Vote counting is being conducted across 40 centres in all 35 districts. While most districts have a single counting centre, Nagaon has three centres, while Kokrajhar, Tinsukia, and Jorhat each have two centres to streamline the process.

In a major upset, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi lost the Jorhat seat to BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami by a margin of 23,182 votes. Gogoi, a three-time Lok Sabha MP and the chief ministerial face of the Congress-led six-party alliance, was a key contender. The ruling party has also registered wins in Dhemaji and Sissibargaon, strengthening its lead in the ongoing count.

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