The 7Ms that failed Mamata in West Bengal: From maa-maati-manush to migrants & more

West Bengal Assembly Elections Results 2026: For fifteen years, Mamata Banerjee distilled her politics into three words: maa, maati, manush, mother, soil, people. It was a formula that unseated the Left after 34 years and delivered three consecutive terms for the Trinamool Congress. In 2026, that formula is being tested by a far more complex set of forces.

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The BJP is set to make history in West Bengal as early trends suggest a massive lead for the saffron party. Currently, the BJP is nearing in 200 seats, while the ruling TMC is hovering around 100. While Suvendu Adhikari is leading from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is ahead in Bhabanipur.

Seven Ms now define this election and how Mamata has almost failed to secure a fourth term in the state.

(Counting is still underway in West Bengal)

DON'T MISS: Bhabanipur Election Results 2026: Suvendu leads in prestige showdown against Mamata

Mahila

Women have been the backbone of TMC's electoral success. Over the past decade, Mamata's government built its welfare architecture around them, Lakshmir Bhandar, a direct cash transfer programme, and Kanyashree, which provides financial support to girls to promote education and discourage early marriage. The loyalty this generated has been a consistent electoral dividend.

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This time, the BJP has moved to contest that ground. The party has made women's safety a central campaign issue, raising the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case at rallies. In a pointed symbolic move, the BJP fielded the victim's mother from the Panihati seat.

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Muslim

The 27 per cent Muslim population has long been Mamata's most reliable constituency. In 2021, the TMC won 131 of the 146 seats where the Muslim population ranged between 30 and 90 per cent, a consolidation driven in large part by anxiety over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the prospect of a National Register of Citizens.

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In 2026, the BJP's promise to implement a Uniform Civil Code and the Systematic Infiltration of Rolls issue could once again push Muslim voters toward Mamata en masse.

Migrants

Migrant workers are the least predictable and potentially the most consequential group in this election. This cycle saw an unusual rush of migrant workers and professionals returning to vote, driven by concerns that participation was necessary to remain on the voters' list and retain recognition as legitimate residents. Their numbers and their direction could tip close contests across the state.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Election Results 2026: Full list of winners from BJP, TMC, Left, Congress

Matua

The Matua community, a prominent Scheduled Caste group constituting roughly 17 per cent of Bengal's population, was the constituency that propelled the BJP into the principal opposition space in the first place. Their continued support is essential for the party in what has shaped up as a neck-and-neck battle.

Machinery

The BJP deployed its election apparatus in Bengal at a scale not seen before. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah criss-crossed the state; virtually every BJP chief minister campaigned here. The Election Commission, in turn, put in place unprecedented security to counter the "fear factor," more than 2.4 lakh Central Armed Police Force personnel, nearly three times the strength used in 2021, alongside armoured bulletproof vehicles. The BJP has claimed credit for the election's massive 92 per cent turnout.

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Modi

With no declared chief ministerial face, Brand Modi is the BJP's singular USP in Bengal. The Prime Minister pulled out every stop, stopping at a local shop for jhalmuri, Bengal's quintessential street snack, visiting the Thanthania Kalibari temple where non-vegetarian food is offered as prasad. Every gesture was calibrated for a Bengali audience. Whether it translates into votes is what the count will reveal.

Mamata

And then there is Didi herself. Mamata Banerjee's image as a street fighter, tireless, combative, rooted, has powered three consecutive election victories. But 2026 is her toughest contest yet. She is fighting the BJP machinery at full force while carrying the weight of fifteen years in power and the anti-incumbency that comes with it.