Assam Election Results 2026: ‘3Gs’ put to test as might of the Gogois challenged by BJP juggernaut

Assam Election Results 2026: The ‘3Gs’ of Assam politics, who banded together to oust Chief MInister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is now being put to the test. The three Gogois – Gaurav, Akhil, and Lurinjyoti – are all trailing from their respective seats at 11:30 am.

While the counting is still underway, the trends are indicating that the might of the three Gogois might have fizzled out.

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Here’s a look at the performances of the Gogois:

Akhil Gogoi: The legislator and founder of the Raijor Dal is trailing from Sibsagar constituency. The lead in that seat has been taken by the BJP rival, Kushal Dowari, who is leading with 8,478 votes. Akhil Gogoi has gathered 6,944 votes.

Gaurav Gogoi: This could turn out to be one of the biggest upsets in this election. Gaurav Gogoi is trailing with 18,618 votes, while BJP’s candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami is leading with 27,903 votes from Jorhat constituency.

Lurnijyoti Gogoi: The founder of the Assam Jatiya Parishad and former general secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union is trailing from Khowang constituency. Gogoi is trailing with 18,672 votes, while his rival, BJP’s Chakradhar Gogoi is leading with 23,833 votes.

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The 3Gs were propped up to be Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Achilles’ heel in Upper Assam. Not only were the trio expected to bring their followers together, they were also looking to consolidate the Ahom community votes. However, the delimitation had also sliced the influence of the Ahoms by banking on the older loyalties and alliances within the community.

Akhil Gogoi’s Raijor Dol contested from 13 seats, Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s Assam Jatiya Parishad contested from 10 seats.

The 3Gs rejected Himanta Biswa Sarma’s infiltration narrative and sought to wrest power based on a more inclusive state.

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