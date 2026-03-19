Assam polls 2026: BJP releases first list of 88 candidates, CM Himanta to contest from Jalukbari

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 88 candidates for the upcoming Assam assembly elections 2026. The list of candidates was finalised by the BJP's Central Election Committee at a meeting presided over by party president Nitin Nabin in Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other members of the party's poll body. BJP Assam chief Dilip Saikia was also present at the meeting.

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Where will CM Himanta Biswa Sarma contest from?

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will contest from the Jalukbari assembly constituency. Jalukbari is considered Chief Minister Himanta's stronghold as he has won from there in all assembly elections since 2001.

Other notable mentions

Pradyut Bordoloi, who joined the BJP yesterday after resigning from Congress, is set to contest from Dispur. Bordoloi is known for his strong grassroots connections in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, which he won twice on a Congress ticket.

Bhupen Borah, who also joined the BJP recently after leaving the Congress, will contest from the Bihpura seat. Cabinet ministers who will contest from their current seats are Ajanta Neog (Golaghat), Education minister Ranoj Pegu (Dhemaji), Rupesh Gowala (Doomdooma), Pijush Hazarika (Jagiroad), Binal Borah (Tingkhon), Jayanta Malla Baruah (Nalbari), Ashok Singhal (Dhekiajuli), Krishendu Paul (Patharkandi) and Kaushik Rai (Lakhipur).

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Prasanta Phukan will contest from Dibrugarh, and Madhavi Das will contest from Birsing-Jarua. Jyotsana Kalita has been fielded from Chamaria, while Nilima Devi will contest from the Mangaldai assembly constituency.

Who all have been moved to new constituencies?

Speaker Biswajit Daimary is shifting from Panery to Tamulpur (ST), while Minister Chandramohan Patowary moves from Dharmapur to Tihu, and Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass transitions from Pathacharkuchi to Bhowanipur-Sorbhog.

Changes are also seen in high-ranking leadership roles: Sports Minister Nandita Garlosa will no longer represent Haflong (ST), with Rupali Langthasa taking her place. Similarly, Deputy Speaker Numal Momin is being succeeded by Surjya Rongphar in the Bokajan (ST) seat.

BJP's alliance in Assam, election dates

The BJP is fighting the upcoming polls in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF). While the AGP will field its candidates in 11 seats, the BPF has been given 11 constituencies under the seat-sharing arrangement.

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Assembly elections for the 126-member House will be held on April 9, and votes will be counted on May 4. In 2021, the BJP-led NDA alliance won with 75 seats whereas the Congress-led Mahajot coalition managed to secure 60 constituencies.