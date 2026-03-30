Rs 609 crore at the top: Meet Puducherry's top ten richest poll candidates

More than two in five candidates contesting the Puducherry Assembly elections are crorepatis, with a small group at the top declaring assets running into hundreds of crores, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

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The analysis, based on affidavits of 291 out of 294 candidates contesting the April 9 polls, shows that 119 candidates - about 41 per cent - have declared assets exceeding Rs 1 crore, up from 23 per cent in the 2021 elections.

"The role of money power in elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties gave tickets to wealthy candidates," the ADR said.

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Puducherry Assembly elections: 10 richest candidates

At the top of the list is Jose Charles Martin of Latchiya Jananayaka Katchi (LJK), who has declared total assets of over Rs 609 crore, placing him well ahead of other candidates.

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He is followed by VP Ramalingame of the BJP with assets exceeding Rs 115 crore, and A Namassivayam, also from the BJP, with more than Rs 85 crore.

G Nehru alias Couppousamy of Neyam Makkal Kazhagam has declared assets of over Rs 77 crore, while GNS Rajasekaran of the BJP has assets above Rs 68 crore.

A Johnkumar, another BJP candidate, has declared assets exceeding Rs 59 crore.

Among other high-value candidates, PV Aroumougane alias Akd of the All India NR Congress has assets of more than Rs 50 crore, followed by VP Sivakolundhu from the same party with over Rs 49 crore.

Independent candidate Omsakthisekar has declared assets above Rs 44 crore, while PRN Thirumurugan of the All India NR Congress completes the top 10 with assets exceeding Rs 37 crore.

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The distribution of wealth cuts across party lines.

Among major parties, 17 out of 21 Congress candidates, 16 out of 16 AINR Congress nominees, 11 out of 12 DMK candidates, and all 10 BJP candidates have declared assets above Rs 1 crore.

The total assets declared by the 291 candidates analysed stand at Rs 2,099 crore, with an average of Rs 7.21 crore per candidate.

The elections are scheduled for April 9, with results to be announced on May 4.