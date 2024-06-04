Amethi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi congratulates Kishori Lal after taking a lead against Smriti Irani

Amethi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has congratulated Congress Amethi candidate Kishori Lal for taking a considerable lead from his opponent and BJP candidate Smriti Irani. At 1 PM, Kishori Lal from Congress was leading with +88908 votes. Smriti Irani of the BJP is in second place.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka said she was sure Kishori Lal would win the seat.

किशोरी भैया, मुझे कभी कोई शक नहीं था, मुझे शुरू से यक़ीन था कि आप जीतोगे। आपको और अमेठी के मेरे प्यारे भाइयों और बहनों को हार्दिक बधाई ! pic.twitter.com/JzH5Gr3z30 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 4, 2024

Union minister Smriti Irani was vying to retain the seat in a close fight with the Gandhi family’s trusted lieutenant, Kishori Lal Sharma, in one of the most prestigious battles of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Earlier before the elections, Priyanka had hailed the candidature of Kishori Lal Sharma from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, and said the Gandhi family has had a longstanding association with him.

Sharma is a close aide of the Gandhi family and was the main person looking after the two prestigious constituencies -- Amethi and Rae Bareli -- on behalf of the Gandhis.

In a post on X, Priyanka had said: "Today, it is a matter of happiness that Shri Kishori Lal ji has been made the candidate from Amethi by the Congress Party. Kishori Lal ji's loyalty and dedication towards his duty will definitely bring him success in this election."

Amethi went to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 20.

Before elections, several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had taken a dig at the grand old part for fielding Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi. They had said that Rahul Gandhi fled from Amethi and had alarmed the people of Wayanad - where the former Congress chief is also contesting.