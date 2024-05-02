Amit Shah's claim on Congress chief: '80-yr-old Mallikarjun Kharge ji will be blamed after June 4'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Congress will blame its current national president Mallikarjun Kharge after June 4. He said that while Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will remain safe, Kharge will be sacrificed after the Congress suffers a loss on June 4. The results of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4.

Furthermore, Shah also advised the Congress chief to not tell "lies" for the sake of the Gandhi family. "Kharge ji, you do not know that they do not care for anyone... As Congress suffers a defeat on June 4, the brother-sister duo will remain safe, but the 80-year-old Kharge ji will be blamed," Shah said while addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh.

Amit Shah was responding to Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). During a rally in Assam's Barpeta on Saturday, Kharge said that Prime Minister Modi "looted the money of the poor and gave it to the rich." He further questioned: "Why is the Congress president lying for the Gandhi family?"

He also claimed that the BJP waived off around Rs 16 lakh crore from the rich but have not given anything either to the poor or to the farmers. "They are selling railways, roads, ports and airports. Both PM Modi and Amit Shah are sellers, but who are the buyers? Adani and Ambani are the two buyers," he said.

Replying to these claims by the Congress national president, Shah listed out the pro-poor initiatives taken by the BJP-led Central government such as giving free ration to 80 crore people, construction of 12 crore toilets, giving gas cylinders at subsidised rates under the Ujjwala scheme, and treating around 7 crore people through health insurance.

Shah said: "Kharge ji says, if Modi comes to power, the poor will be destroyed. I want to ask Kharge ji, didn't 25 crore poor people benefit when they were brought out of poverty? Isn't giving ration to 80 crore poor people beneficial for the poor? Didn't the poor benefit due to the construction of 12 crore toilets, giving of gas cylinders to our mothers, providing tap water in their homes and treating seven crore people (through health insurance)?"