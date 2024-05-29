Arvind Kejriwal: 'Will ask Supreme Court to allow basic facilities in jail to run Delhi'

In a recent interview with India Today, Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, opened up about his ongoing incarceration and the broader political landscape in India, shedding light on his refusal to resign from his position despite mounting pressure.

"Why am I not resigning from my position? This is part of my struggle," Kejriwal asserted, pointing out further that he sees the Liquor scam, under which he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), as a politically motivated assault on his governance.

Kejriwal's tenure as Chief Minister has been marked by significant electoral victories for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with resounding triumphs in consecutive Delhi Assembly elections. "Modi ji knows that today he cannot defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi Assembly elections," he stated, highlighting the formidable electoral performance of his party, which secured an overwhelming majority with 67 and 62 seats in previous polls, accompanied by a remarkable 55% vote share.

However, Kejriwal alleged a nefarious plot orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to undermine his administration by resorting to legal tactics aimed at his removal from office. "He (Modi) cannot defeat us, so he has hatched a new conspiracy to arrest Kejriwal in a fake case," he declared.

The Chief Minister elucidated the broader implications of succumbing to pressure, emphasising the potential ramifications for democratic governance across the nation. "If I resign, this model, this experiment, will be repeated in every state," he cautioned, portraying his steadfast refusal to step down as a symbolic defense against encroachments on democratic institutions.

Kejriwal's stance on governing from within the confines of incarceration reflects a novel approach to the intersection of legal proceedings and executive duties. "If I set this model that until I get bail, I will run the government from jail, they will not have the courage to touch any other Chief Minister after this," he asserted.

As of now, Kejriwal is on an interim bail granted by the Supreme Court of India. The bail was given to allow him to campaign for his party in the ongoing General Elections, which the AAP is fighting by being in an alliance with the Congress in Delhi. The question, however, has been about whether it is legally and constitutionally sound to continue as a CM while being imprisoned.

"The Supreme Court said, 'We cannot remove him; there is no such law,'" he stated, alluding to a legal precedent that affirms his constitutional mandate as Chief Minister.

As he prepares to petition the Supreme Court for the right to discharge his duties from within confinement, Kejriwal said that he remains undeterred in his resolve to serve the people of Delhi. "I should be given the right and facilities to perform my basic duties as Chief Minister from inside the jail until I get bail, so that I can fulfill my responsibilities," he asserted.