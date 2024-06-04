Baramati Lok Sabha 2024 results LIVE: Supriya Sule scores big with a 1,58,333 margin win

In Maharashtra, Supriya Sule, the NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction candidate from Baramati seat gave a jolt to her opponent and her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar by scoring a win with a margin of 1,58,333 votes.

Baramati, traditionally a stronghold of the Pawar family, was the stage for a dramatic Pawar vs Pawar showdown in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The primary contenders were Supriya Sule, a three-time MP and daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, and Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar recently switched allegiance to the BJP-led NDA and now serves as the NCP president and deputy Chief Minister. Additionally, Sharad Pawar, an independent candidate and auto-driver, has also entered the fray.

This election is particularly significant as it represents the first major internal challenge Sharad Pawar faces in his bastion.

Supriya Sule has consistently secured the Baramati seat in the past three elections, reinforcing the Pawar family's dominance. In 2019, Sule garnered 686,714 votes, defeating BJP's Kanchan Rahul Kul. Even in 2014, amid the Modi wave, Sule retained the seat with 521,562 votes. Her closest competitor, Mahadev Jankar of the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), received 451,843 votes, while Suresh Khopade of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) finished third with 26,396 votes.

The Baramati constituency, comprising six assembly segments—Baramati town, Indapur, Daund, Purandar, Bhor, and Khadakwasla—went to polls in the third phase on May 7. Vote counting is scheduled to occur simultaneously across the country on June 4.