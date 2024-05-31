Congress decides to boycott exit poll debates ahead of Lok Sabha 2024 election results

With the release of exit polls for the Lok Sabha elections due tomorrow, the Congress party announced on Friday that it would boycott all exit poll debates that will be held on television channels. Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera shared the decision on social media platform X, stating that the party “will not participate in the debates on exit polls.”

Khera emphasized, “Voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured. The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP.” He further added, “The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from 4th June onwards.”

As voting in the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections concludes on Saturday, June 1, the focus shifts to the exit polls, which will provide an early indication of the election outcomes. The exit poll results are expected to start coming in after 6 PM on June 1, with the official counting of votes and result declaration scheduled for Tuesday, June 4.

Exit polls offer a snapshot of how people voted based on interviews conducted immediately after voters leave polling stations, along with other voter data analyses. These polls are highly anticipated in India, often regarded with nearly the same importance as the actual election results.

In India, exit polls are conducted by various organizations, often in collaboration with media outlets. These surveys can be performed through face-to-face interviews or online methods. The upcoming exit poll results are eagerly awaited, as they will provide insights into the voting patterns and potential outcome of the 18th general elections.