Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP vs AAP -- party wise full winner list here

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has broken its 27-year-jinx in Delhi whereas the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a rout of epic proportions in the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections.

The BJP's tally stands at 48 seats and the AAP stands at 22 seats. In the recently conducted assembly polls, the Congress drew a blank in the national capital, according to the numbers on the Election Commission of India's website.

Since Kejriwal's moral high ground has been dented due to an array of controversies, the BJP exploited this fact effectively along with offering the voters a promise of improved living conditions and a cleaner Yamuna river.

While the BJP has secured a vote share of 46.67%, the AAP garnered a vote share of 43.32%. The Congress, on the other hand, has secured a vote share of just 6.36%, according to the Election Commission of India.

Delhi assembly elections 2025: Full list of BJP winners here

Seat Candidate Narela Raj Karan Khatri Timarpur Surya Prakash Khatri Adarsh Nagar Raj Kumar Bhatia Sangam Vihar Chandan Kumar Choudhary Badli Deepak Chaudhary Aahir Rithala Kulwant Rana Bawana Ravinder Indraj Singh Mundka Gajender Drall Nangloi Jat Manoj Kumar Shokeen Mangol Puri Raj Kumar Chauhan Rohini Vijender Gupta Shalimar Bagh Rekha Gupta New Delhi Parvesh Verma Jangpura Tarvinder Singh Marwah Shakur Basti Karnail Singh Tri Nagar Tilak Ram Gupta Wazirpur Poonam Sharma Moti Nagar Harish Khurana Madipur Kailash Gangwal Rajouri Garden Manjinder Singh Sirsa Hari Nagar Shyam Sharma Janakpuri Ashish Sood Vikaspuri Pankaj Kumar Singh Uttam Nagar Pawan Sharma Dwarka Parduymn Singh Rajput Matiala Sandeep Sehrawat Najafgarh Neelam Pahalwan Bijwasan Kailash Gahlot Kasturba Nagar Neeraj Basoya Malviya Nagar Satish Upadhyay RK Puram Anil Kumar Sharma Mehrauli Gajender Singh Yadav Model Town Ashok Goel Chhatarpur Kartar Singh Tanwar Rajinder Nagar Umang Bajaj Greater Kailash Shikha Roy Patparganj Ravinder Singh Negi Laxmi Nagar Abhay Verma Vishwas Nagar Om Prakash Sharma Krishna Nagar Dr Anil Goyal Gandhi Nagar Arvinder Singh Lovely Trilokpuri Ravi Kant Shahdara Sanjay Goyal Seemapuri Ku. Rinku Rohtas Nagar Jitender Mahajan Ghonda Ajay Mahawar Mustafabad Mohan Singh Bisht Karawal Nagar Kapil Mishra

Delhi assembly elections 2025: Full list of AAP winners here