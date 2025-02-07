Delhi assembly elections 2025: Will BJP break its 27-year drought? 2 more exit polls predict clean sweep over Arvind Kejriwal's AAP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to break its 27-year jinx and return to power in Delhi. Two more exit polls have predicted the saffron party winning comfortably over the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Voting for the recently held Delhi assembly elections took place across 70 assembly seats in a single phase on February 5. On Thursday, Today's Chanakya and CNX exit polls predicted that the BJP will likely win the Delhi assembly polls by a huge margin.

As per Today's Chanakya, the BJP is likely to win 51 seats (+/- 6 seats) whereas the AAP will struggle at 19 seats (+/- 6 seats). Others are projected to have little influence and is likely to manage 0 (+/- 3 seats).

CNX Exit Poll, on the other hand, predicted that the BJP is likely to win 49-61 seats in Delhi whereas the AAP is expected to win 10-19 seats. The Congress is likely to have little to no influence in the assembly elections as the grand old party is projected to win 0-1 seat.

Delhi assembly elections 2025: Here's what other exit polls have said

S.No. Exit poll agency AAP BJP Congress 1 ABP-Chanakya Strategies 25-28 39-44 2-3 2 Matrize 32-27 35-40 0-1 3 P Marq 21-31 39-49 0-1 4 People's Pulse 10-19 51-60 0 5 People's Insight 25-29 40-44 1 6 JVC 22-31 39-45 0-2 7 Poll Diary 18-25 42-50 0-2 8 DV Research 26-34 36-44 0 9 Wee Preside 46-52 18-23 0-1 10 Mind Brink 44-49 21-25 0-1 POLL OF POLLS 26 43 1

Furthermore, C-Voter's Yashwant Deshmukh explained how Delhi voted this time around. Around 51.4 per cent of males voted for the BJP whereas 34.3 per cent of females voted for the saffron party, he told India Today.

In the AAP's case, however, these numbers went in the absolute opposite direction. Deshmukh noted that around 50.7 per cent of females voted for the AAP and around 34.4 per cent of males voted for the AAP.

If these numbers hold true on Saturday, the BJP will return to the helm in the national capital after a 27-year-long exile from power. The BJP was last at the helm in Delhi in 1998, with late Sushma Swaraj as the Chief Minister.

The AAP is hoping to continue its winning streak for the third time in the recent assembly elections. The party first came to power in 2015 and then in 2020 till date.

The Congress, on the other hand, is looking to reclaim its former days of glory that ended with the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party. The counting of votes will take place and the results will be declared on February 8.