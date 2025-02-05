Delhi Exit Poll Result 2025: Massive blow for Kejriwal as polls predict clear majority for BJP

Majority exit polls predicted a clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently conducted Delhi assembly elections. The polls predicted that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be the second largest party whereas the Congress is not going anywhere past the single digits.

The polls were released after the voting concluded at 6pm on Wednesday in the national capital. Matrize predicted a hung house in Delhi, with 32-37 seats for the Aam Aadmi Party and 35-40 seats for the BJP.

Two of these exit polls have predicted 0 seats for the grand old Congress party. There were some outliers as well that predicted a landslide win for the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

AAP or BJP -- What exit polls say on Delhi?

S.No. Exit poll agency AAP BJP Congress 1 ABP-Chanakya Strategies 25-28 39-44 2-3 2 Matrize 32-27 35-40 0-1 3 P Marq 21-31 39-49 0-1 4 People's Pulse 10-19 51-60 0 5 People's Insight 25-29 40-44 1 6 JVC 22-31 39-45 0-2 7 Poll Diary 18-25 42-50 0-2 8 DV Research 26-34 36-44 0 9 Wee Preside 46-52 18-23 0-1 10 Mind Brink 44-49 21-25 0-1 POLL OF POLLS 26 43 1

The Delhi assembly elections are a triangular fight between the AAP, the BJP, and the Congress. While it is a fight for existence for the AAP, the BJP and the Congress are looking to regain their lost ground in this election.

Voting for the Delhi assembly polls took place on February 5 in a single phase. The overall voter turnout in Delhi stood at 57.8 per cent as of 5 pm on Wednesday.

North East Delhi saw the highest voter turnout at 63.83 per cent whereas South East Delhi logged the lowest voter turnout at 53.77 per cent, as per the EC's Voter Turnout app. Results for the assembly elections will be declared on February 8 (Saturday).

Exit poll findings in 2020

In 2020, a total of 8 exit polls predicted an resounding majority for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the second time.

India Today-Axis My India predicted 59-68 seats for the AAP, 2-11 for the BJP and 0 for the Congress whereas NewsX-Polstrat gave 50-56 seats to the AAP and 10-14 seats to the BJP. ABP News-CVoter gave a forecast of 49-63 seats for the AAP, 5-19 seats for the BJP and 0-4 for the Congress.

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat predicted 48-61 seats for the AAP, 9-21 for the BJP and 0-1 for the Congress. News24-Jan Ki Baat gave 55 seats to the AAP and 15 to the BJP.

Patriotic Voter predicted 59 seats for the AAP, 10 for the BJP and 1 for the Congress. India TV-Ipsos and Times Now-IPSOS both predicted 44 seats for the AAP and 26 for the BJP.