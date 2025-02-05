Delhi Election Exit Poll 2025 Result: Date, time, where, when to watch live streaming

Voting for the Delhi assembly election is currently underway from 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Voters from all the 70 assembly constituencies exercised their right to franchise in a single phase on February 5.

As per the Election Commission's guidelines, the exit polls can be released half an hour after the polling is over. The results of the Delhi exit polls will be released from 06:30 pm onwards. Exit polls are a survey of voters conducted soon after they have casted their vote to know the pulse of the constituency.

Delhi assembly election 2025 exit poll date and time

The results of the exit polls will be released on February 5 from 6:30 pm onwards due to the EC's guidelines.

Delhi assembly election 2025 exit poll where, when to watch

Viewers can follow the Delhi exit polls 2025 on India Today TV and Aaj Tak T for live coverage. For the latest updates, viewers can also tune into BusinessToday.In, India Today website, and the Aaj Tak website.

Delhi assembly elections 2025 key contests to watch

New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal faced off against BJP's Parvesh Verma and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's son Sandeep Dikshit.

Kalkaji: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena contested on this seat against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena contested on this seat against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba. Greater Kailash: Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj contested against senior Delhi BJP leader Shikha Rai and Congress' Gravit Singhvi in this seat.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj contested against senior Delhi BJP leader Shikha Rai and Congress' Gravit Singhvi in this seat. Patparganj: In this constituency, online UPSC coach-turned-politician Avadh Ojha faced off against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi and Congress' Anil Chaudhary.

In this constituency, online UPSC coach-turned-politician Avadh Ojha faced off against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi and Congress' Anil Chaudhary. Jangpura: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia contested from the South East Delhi assembly seat this time. In this battle, Sisodia will face off against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress' Farhad Suri.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia contested from the South East Delhi assembly seat this time. In this battle, Sisodia will face off against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress' Farhad Suri. Shakur Basti: Former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain faced off against BJP's Karnail Singh and Congress' Satish Luthra.

Former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain faced off against BJP's Karnail Singh and Congress' Satish Luthra. Babarpur: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai contested against BJP's Anil Vashishtha and Congress' Haji Mohd Ishraq Khan.

Delhi assembly election 2020 exit poll, results

In the 2020 assembly polls, pollsters predicted an overwhelming majority for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). India Today-Axis My India predicted 59-68 seats for the AAP while NewsX-Neta, Jan Ki Baat and India News Nation gave a forecast of 55 seats for the AAP.

The exit polls for Delhi proved to be accurate in the 2020 assembly elections as the AAP won 62 seats whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 8 seats. The Congress could not win a single seat in the national capital.