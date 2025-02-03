'AAP will win 55 seats, can get 60 if...': Arvind Kejriwal's bold prediction for Delhi

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday made a bold prediction about his party’s prospects in the assembly polls scheduled to be held on February 5. In a tweet, Kejriwal expressed confidence that the AAP will secure 55 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. However, he believes the number could exceed 60 if women voters turn out in large numbers.

“According to my estimate, Aam Aadmi Party is going to get 55 seats, but if women put in a lot of effort—everyone should go out to vote and convince the men in their house to vote for Aam Aadmi Party—then it can get more than 60 seats,” Kejriwal wrote on X.

मेरे अनुमान के मुताबिक आम आदमी पार्टी की 55 सीट आ रही हैं लेकिन अगर महिलाएं ज़ोर लगा दें - सभी वोट करने जायें और अपने घर के पुरुषों को भी आम आदमी पार्टी को वोट देने के लिए समझायें - तो 60 से ज़्यादा भी आ सकती हैं। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 3, 2025

In the last two Assembly elections, AAP dominated the political landscape, sweeping 67 out of 70 seats in 2015 and securing 62 seats in 2020. The BJP managed only three and eight seats respectively, while the Congress drew a blank both times. However, this election is shaping up to be more competitive, with the BJP confident of breaking AAP’s streak and the Congress making an aggressive push for a comeback.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years until 2013, is focusing on regaining its traditional voter base, particularly in constituencies with substantial Muslim and Dalit populations. The party is giving AAP a tough fight in at least 12 key seats, including Seelampur, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, Okhla, Chandni Chowk, Seemapuri, and Sultanpur Majra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been actively campaigning, targeting constituencies with significant Dalit and Muslim populations. His rallies in Seelampur and other areas aim to consolidate these votes, which once formed the backbone of the Congress’s support in Delhi.

Despite the challenge, AAP remains confident in its governance record, banking on welfare schemes and development work to secure a third consecutive term. Kejriwal’s call to women voters reflects the party’s strategy to maximize voter turnout and consolidate its support base amid an increasingly competitive political environment.

Delhi will vote on February 5 and results will be declared on February 8.