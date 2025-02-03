'AAP model has failed': Chandrababu Naidu targets Kejriwal, calls for double-engine governance in Delhi 

As Delhi gears up for one of its most crucial assembly elections, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has launched a sharp attack on the ruling AAP government, branding its governance model a failure. At a press conference in the capital on Monday, Naidu declared, “The AAP-led government model has failed, and people should vote for a party that can lead to inclusive growth.”

Naidu didn’t hold back in his critique, describing Delhi as a city plagued by not just environmental issues but also “political pollution.” “People are worried about staying in Delhi because of the weather and political pollution,” he said, emphasising that the national capital has witnessed no significant development under AAP’s leadership.

Taking a direct jab at the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, Naidu remarked, “Delhi has a half-engine sarkar. It needs a double engine sarkar to achieve development.” This reference aligns with the BJP’s long-standing narrative advocating for the synergy between state and central governments under the same political umbrella to accelerate progress.

Naidu argued that performance and better living standards matter more than ideological commitments. “Politicians have to always think about today, tomorrow, and the future. A government with good public policy can transform society,” he said, stressing the need for effective governance over populist politics. His comments also targeted the urban poor, as he questioned the sustainability of their living conditions. “Poor people in Delhi have to think if they want to live permanently in slums,” he stated, highlighting the city’s housing challenges.

Naidu’s remarks come at a critical juncture, with campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections set to end at 5 pm on Monday. The BJP, determined to reclaim power after over two decades, has planned 22 roadshows and rallies across the capital on the final day, aiming to sway undecided voters. The party is banking on strong anti-incumbency sentiments against AAP while projecting itself as the harbinger of development through its “double engine” governance pitch.

Meanwhile, Naidu, whose TDP is an ally of the NDA, voiced full support for Budget 2025, aligning with the central government’s developmental vision. “We are in agreement with them. We are happy. It syncs with our 10 principles of growth,” he said, praising the budget’s focus on achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The 2020 Delhi Assembly elections saw AAP retain dominance with 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured just 8. The Congress, once a formidable force in Delhi politics, failed to win even a single seat. With the BJP eyeing a comeback and Congress seeking a revival, the capital is poised for an intense three-way contest.

