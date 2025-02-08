Patparganj Assembly Election Results 2025: AAP's Avadh Ojha concedes defeat as BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi takes lead by huge margin

Avadh Ojha, the AAP candidate for the Patparganj constituency, acknowledged his loss in the election. He stated that he views it as a personal defeat and expressed that he was unable to connect with the voters. Ojha added that he plans to engage with the community and intends to run for election again in the future.

Patparganj used to be a stronghold for Congress before AAP took control. It is considered one of the most competitive seats in the Delhi Assembly elections of 2025. The voter turnout in this assembly constituency was 57.74 per cent, according to the EC's Voter Turnout app.

Voting across all 70 assembly seats in Delhi took place on Wednesday in a single phase.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Sisodia secured a decisive victory, defeating BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi. This year, the contest will once again see AAP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress battling for dominance in the constituency, which falls under the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the current election, Sisodia has chosen to run in the Jangpura constituency, leading the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to nominate Awadh Ojha, who is a teacher turned politician. He is competing against Ravinder Singh Negi from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Anil Chaudhary from the Congress Party.

This constituency has a history of voters switching their support between Congress and AAP, making this election important for understanding overall voter sentiment.

Patparganj’s voter demographics

According to data from the Election Commission, there were 2,31,461 registered voters in Patparganj during the 2020 elections. This included 1,28,351 male voters, 1,03,105 female voters, and five voters from the third gender. Additionally, there were 644 postal votes (with 488 deemed valid) and 151 service voters (127 men and 24 women).

Comparatively, in 2015, the total voter count stood at 2,14,368, with 1,21,088 male and 93,264 female voters. That year, there were 700 postal votes (605 valid) and just 30 service voters (19 men and 11 women), reflecting a significant rise in service voter participation by 2020.