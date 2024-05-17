‘Earlier 500mg would cure a fever, now...’: Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP with ‘scam’ in Paracetamol 

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for a ‘scam’ by citing paracetamol tablets.

Yadav said, “Earlier we used to get 500 mg paracetamol tablets. By eating it, the fever was cured. Today we take 650 mg of paracetamol, still the fever is still not cured. Is this not a scam of BJP?”

The former UP CM also highlighted the failure of the BJP government on the inflation front, which has led to a massive increase in the price of gas cylinders, petrol, and diesel for the common man.

Speaking with the reporters in Balrampur on May 15, Yadav said, "Big events were held in Lucknow, Delhi for investment, Defence Expo, G20 was held, but did you (people) get any investment in your area? So, no investment has come, job opportunities were not given, farmers' income has not increased, electricity has become expensive, they also took donations from vaccine manufacturing companies...”

The Samajwadi Party chief alleged that events for investment were held in Lucknow and Delhi, but the people of the region didn't get any investment and the public is grappling with unemployment and inflation.

Urging the people to exercise their franchise, Yadav appealed, “If you want to protect the Constitution, then vote for INDIA bloc.”

The SP chief also claimed that the saffron party was losing the election. “The truth is, INDIA is winning 79 seats and BJP is losing... Their story has become old, and nobody wants to listen to their story. They are telling worn-out dialogues, and they are in anxiety,” he said.

Yadav also said, “Ye shehzado ko isiliye yaad kar rahe hai kyuki Shenshah hatne walle hai (They are remembering the Prince because the king is going to lose).

Yadav said that after the fourth phase of polls, it seems that the mountain of lies built by the BJP is going to come down and a new INDIA government will be formed on June 4.

“The fourth phase of elections is over. The mountain of lies that the Narendra Modi government had built has peaked and now it is coming down and stumbling. With their countdown, their mountain is also coming down. I would like to congratulate the press for the times coming ahead on June 4 because that day will be celebrated for freedom of the press as well. The BJP is caught in its negative narrative,” Yadav said.