Business Today
Elections
Every vote of yours will create employment, empower women: Sonia Gandhi

Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on May 23 appealed to Delhi voters to exercise their franchise and said that every vote to Congress would create employment and help empower women.  

In a video message shared on Indian National Congress’s (INC) official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Sonia addressed the voters of Delhi as “my dear Delhiites". She also said that the ongoing elections are “very important". 

Delhi will vote in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 25. 

“This election is to save the country’s democracy and constitution. This election is being fought on issues like unemployment, inflation, attack on constitutional institutions. You have to play your role in this fight," she said. 

“Every single vote of yours will create employment, reduce inflation, empower women and build an equitable and equal India in a golden future," she added. 

In the video clip, she appealed to the Delhi voters to ensure that the candidates of Congress and INDIA bloc win with a huge margin in all the seven seats of the national capital. 

All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will see a bipolar fight between the BJP and the INDIA bloc. The Congress and the AAP will contest together under the mega Opposition alliance to stand against the BJP. 

While Congress has fielded candidates from Chandni Chowk, Northeast Delhi, and Northwest Delhi, the AAP is contesting the remaining four. 

In the previous Lok Sabha election, the BJP had swept all seven seats. 

Published on: May 23, 2024, 6:11 PM IST
