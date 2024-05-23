Dry days in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad start today ahead of Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 6: Check all details here

As all the constituencies in Delhi and its adjoining constituencies go for polls in the 6th phase of Lok Sabha Elections scheduled on May 25, orders have been released for shutting all liquor stores and other licensed restaurants in Delhi, Faridabad and Gurugram from 6 pm today i.e. May 23 till 6 pm on May 25.

Moreover, there will not be any alcohol sale in these constituencies on the result day of the Lok Sabha election i.e. June 4.

Delhi's dry days

According to a notification issued by the excise department, numerous liquor outlets and other permitted establishments in Delhi would close nearly 48 hours before the polls close, from 6 pm on May 23 to 6 pm on May 25. Liquor will not be sold on June 4, 2024, the day the Lok Sabha elections are counted.

Haryana Dry days

Haryana's Gurgaon will also vote on May 25. In another set of instructions issued by the Gurgaon district administration, all liquor stores in the city were told to close for 48 hours ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Liquor sales will be suspended on June 4, the date set for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Gurugram district government recovered illicit liquor worth Rs 61 lakhs during the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

To promote free and fair voting in elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has made it mandatory for cities that will vote to observe a dry day on election day.



Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 6

In this phase, a total of 58 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 6 states and two Union territories will go to polls. All the 7 seats in Delhi and all the 10 seats in Haryana will go to polls in this phase.

In this phase, a total of 889 candidates will contest from 6 states and two Union territories. Polling will also be conducted in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency. Last month, the Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the polling date in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat from May 7 to May 25 due to logistical, communication and natural barriers related to connectivity.