Former Pakistan minister calls to 'defeat Modi' amid final phase of Lok Sabha elections

Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry has issued an open call to 'defeat Modi' ahead of the final phase of the Lok Sabha election on June 1, 2024. After previously praising Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal, Chaudhry's latest remarks have intensified political tensions. On Tuesday, he stated that everyone in Pakistan wants Narendra Modi to be defeated. In an interview with news agency IANS, Chaudhry said, "Narendra Modi's defeat is necessary in this election. India and Pakistan can come closer when the extremism in both India and Pakistan is defeated."

"There is no hatred towards India in Pakistan. But the BJP-RSS ideology is spreading hatred towards Pakistan. Indian voters are not fools. Hindustan should move ahead as a progressive country," he added.

Chaudhry expressed his support for opposition leaders, saying, "Be it Rahul Gandhi or Arvind Kejriwal or Mamata Banerjee -- best wishes to whoever defeats Modi."

Previously, when Chaudhry endorsed Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister responded sharply, advising Chaudhry to focus on his own country's issues. “Chaudhary Sahib, I and the people of my country are fully capable of handling our issues. Your tweet is not needed. The situation in Pakistan is very bad right now. You take care of your country," Kejriwal wrote.

Chaudhry clarified that he has no personal fondness for Rahul Gandhi or Arvind Kejriwal and that his opinions do not represent the Pakistani government. He stated, "...but I will support anyone standing out against extremists and #Modi has become a symbol of hatred and extremism. Muslims of India are facing extreme hatred due to the rise of Hindu Mahasabha. Founders of Pak made a promise to stand for rights of Muslims living in India. It’s unfortunate the Govt of Pak is not playing its role but in whatever capacity to speak for Muslim rights in India and one aspect is forces of hatred must be defeated and RSS+BJP nexus of hatred and extremism must be defeated and anyone who defeats them will earn global respect…" Fawad posted amid the controversy.