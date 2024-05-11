'Modi ji lost another battle': Pakistan leader Fawad Hussain reacts to Arvind Kejriwal's release

Pakistan's former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, who has been making frequent comments on the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in India, lauded Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's release from Tihar jail. Reacting to Delhi CM's release from Tihar Jail on Friday, Chaudhary said Prime Minister Narendra Modi lost another battle. He said that the turn of events that took place in New Delhi on May 10 was a “good news for moderate India”

“Modi G Lost another battle #Kejriwal released... good news for moderate India,” the Pakistani leader posted on X.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the alleged money laundering linked with Delhi liquor excise policy case, was granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court.

Earlier, Chaudhry, who was part of the Imran Khan cabinet in Pakistan, praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his party's promise of conducting a wealth redistribution survey, if it was voted to power.

Comparing Rahul to his great-grandfather and India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, Chaudhry said "both were socialists".

Mentioning Rahul as Rahul sahib, Chaudhry posted on X: "Rahul Gandhi like his great-grandfather Jawaharlal (Nehru) has a socialist in him. Problems of India and Pakistan are so same even after 75 years of Partition. Rahul sahib, in his last night speech, said 30 or 50 families own 70 per cent of India's wealth. Same goes for Pakistan where only a business club called Pakistan Business Council and few real estate Seth's own 75 per cent of Pakistan's wealth. Fair distribution of wealth is the biggest challenge of capitalism.”

Earlier he had shared a video featuring Rahul on his social media handle. “Rahul on fire…,” he captioned his post on X.

His praise for Rahul came days after the former Pakistan minister shared a video of the Congress MP, in which he was seen targeting the BJP-led Centre over the 'pran pratishtha' of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

In the edited video shared by Hussain, Rahul could also be heard referring to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir and overlooking the interests of the poor and the youth.

Reacting to Chaudhry's post on X, PM Narendra Modi said that the “partnership” between Pakistan and Congress has been exposed.

"Look at the coincidence, today Congress is getting weak in India. The funny thing is that here Congress is dying and there Pakistan is crying. Now Pakistani leaders are praying for Congress. Pakistan is eager to make the prince the Prime Minister and we already know that Congress is a fan of Pakistan. This partnership between Pakistan and Congress has now been completely exposed," PM Modi said at a public rally in Anand, Gujarat.

Earlier this week, Union minister Smriti Irani slammed Rahul over alleged support from Pakistani leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. The Union Minister said Hussain should look into Pakistan than worrying about Amethi.

, "Till now I used to contest against Congress leader only, but now a Pakistani leader has said that Smriti Irani should be defeated. 'Tumse Pakistan na sambhalta, tum Amethi ki chinta karte ho'. If my voice reaches the leader of Pakistan, I want to say, this is the Amethi where PM Modi has built the factory of the AK 203 rifle, that rifle used to kill Pakistani terrorists on borders. 'Chunaav chal raha hai desh me, samarthan mil raha aapko (Rahul Gandhi) videsh me'."

