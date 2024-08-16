Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Check Polling Date, Nomination, Voting Time, Result Counting Details

The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in a single phase on October 1, 2024, with the results set to be announced on October 4, 2024, according to the Election Commission of India. The tenure of the Haryana Legislative Assembly is set to conclude on November 3, 2024. In addition to Haryana, elections will also be held in Jammu and Kashmir. Vote counting for both states is scheduled for October 4, as announced by the EC on Friday.

These Assembly elections will be the first since the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance secured its third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, both the BJP and Congress each secured five out of the ten seats in Haryana. The existing 90-member Haryana Assembly comprises 89 members, with the Rania seat currently vacant. The BJP commands 41 seats, while the Congress holds 30, and the JJP has 10. The INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party both possess one seat, with six members being Independents.

Congress vs BJP vs AAP: Key issues at play

The Congress aims to regain power from the BJP, which has governed Haryana since 2014. Key election issues include the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, the farmers' protest demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP), and sexual assault allegations made by several wrestlers from the state.

The Congress, a member of the INDIA bloc, is likely to contest the Haryana Assembly elections on its own. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda recently stated that no alliance talks have taken place with any party, suggesting that the Congress may not join forces with the AAP in the state.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and AAP allied in Delhi but contested separately in Punjab. In Haryana, the Congress had allotted one seat to the AAP. However, the AAP has announced that it will contest all 90 seats in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. Despite participating in several elections in the state, the AAP has yet to achieve electoral success in Haryana.

The BJP has appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the election in-charge for Haryana, with former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb serving as co-election in-charge.

In March this year, the BJP replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana's Chief Minister, bringing in Nayab Singh Saini for the role. Around the same time, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) ended its four-and-a-half-year-old alliance with the BJP. The JJP has recently expressed its willingness to "help the Congress bring down the BJP government in Haryana."