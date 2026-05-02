How votes are counted in India: Understanding EVMs, VVPATs & postal ballots

The coal fuel cell fits into a broader Chinese strategy: reduce emissions without abandoning domestic coal reserves overnight. How Votes Are Counted in India: Inside the Massive Exercise That Decides Election Results

Every election in India — from Lok Sabha polls to Assembly elections — ends with one of the country’s largest administrative exercises: counting millions of votes cast across thousands of polling stations. Managed by the Election Commission of India, the counting process is designed to ensure transparency, accuracy, and security before final results are declared.

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Here’s a detailed look at how votes are counted in India and how winners are officially decided.

What happens after voting ends?

Once polling concludes, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used during the election are sealed in the presence of polling agents and security personnel. These machines are then transported to designated “strong rooms” under heavy security.

Candidates and political parties are allowed to station representatives outside these strong rooms to monitor them round-the-clock until counting day.

The counting process usually begins several days later, depending on the election schedule.

Where does counting take place?

Votes are counted at authorised counting centres set up by the Election Commission. These are often government colleges, schools, warehouses, or large halls with multiple counting tables.

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Security at counting centres is typically divided into three layers:

Central Armed Police Forces at the innermost layer State police managing the outer perimeter CCTV surveillance and restricted entry systems

Only authorised officials, counting agents, observers, and candidates are allowed inside.

How do EVMs work during counting?

India uses Electronic Voting Machines along with VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) slips.

An EVM has two main parts:

Ballot Unit: Used by voters to cast votes

Control Unit: Stores the votes electronically

On counting day, officials first verify the seals and serial numbers of the Control Units in front of candidates’ representatives. Once verification is complete, the machine is opened and connected for counting.

The result button on the Control Unit is pressed, displaying the number of votes secured by each candidate.

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The figures are then recorded on official counting sheets.

What is round-wise counting?

Votes are not counted all at once. Counting happens in rounds.

Each round usually covers EVMs from a fixed number of polling stations. Depending on the constituency size, there may be anywhere from 10 to over 30 rounds.

After every round:

Round-wise vote totals are announced

Candidates and agents receive signed copies

Trends begin emerging publicly

This is why early leads often fluctuate before stabilising later in the day.

What role does VVPAT play?

VVPAT machines generate a paper slip every time a voter casts a vote. The slip briefly displays the chosen candidate’s name and symbol before dropping into a sealed box.

To verify EVM accuracy, the Election Commission randomly selects five polling stations in every Assembly segment for mandatory VVPAT verification.

Officials manually count the paper slips from those selected booths and compare them with the EVM results.

If the numbers match, counting proceeds normally.

How postal ballots are Counted

Postal ballots are counted before EVM votes.

These ballots are used by:

Service voters such as armed forces personnel

Election duty staff

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities who opted for postal voting in eligible categories

Because postal ballots are counted first, candidates often take early leads or deficits before EVM rounds begin.

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In close contests, postal ballots can significantly influence the final outcome.

Who supervises the counting process?

The counting process is supervised by:

Returning Officers Counting Supervisors Election Observers appointed by the Election Commission

Candidates can appoint counting agents to monitor every table and raise objections if discrepancies are noticed.

The process is highly documented, with multiple layers of verification and signatures required before results are finalised.

How is the winner declared?

After all rounds are completed: Final vote totals are tabulated, VVPAT verification is completed and Returning Officers certify the result. The candidate with the highest number of valid votes is declared elected. The Returning Officer then issues a formal Certificate of Election to the winning candidate.

Can results be challenged?

Yes. Election results can be challenged in court through an election petition, usually filed in the relevant High Court.

Candidates may seek recounts during counting if they believe discrepancies exist. However, recount requests must be backed by valid reasons and are subject to the Returning Officer’s approval.

Why India’s counting exercise is unique

India conducts the world’s largest democratic exercise, often involving:

Hundreds of millions of voters

Millions of polling officials

Thousands of counting tables

Massive deployment of security forces

Despite the scale, most election results are declared within a single day.

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The combination of EVMs, VVPAT verification, observer monitoring, and multi-layer security is aimed at ensuring that the counting process remains transparent and credible in one of the world’s most complex electoral systems.