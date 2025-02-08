Jangpura Assembly Election Results 2025: BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah wins by over 600 votes, Manish Sisodia concedes defeat

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Tarvinder Singh Marwah has won from the Jangpura assembly constituency. Marwah won from the seat by a margin of around 600 votes. While Sisodia bagged 34,060 votes, Marwah bagged a total of 34,632 votes.

Congress' Farhad Suri lost by a margin of more than 27,766 votes. Suri managed to secure 6,866 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Commenting on his loss from Jangpura, Sisodia said: "Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lose by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency."

#WATCH | AAP candidate from Jangpura constituency, Manish Sisodia concedes defeat, says, "Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lose by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency." https://t.co/szW8leInSp pic.twitter.com/B1VVvsbfNI — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

Jangpura is a cosmopolitan seat, comprising of a sizeable Sikh and Punjabi voter base as well as a substantial Muslim and Dalit population. Sisodia was relocated from Patparganj to Jangpura in a bid to battle anti-incumbency.

The former Delhi Deputy CM's fight was an uphill one since voters appreciate the AAP's welfare schemes but had concerns and criticisms over his recent legal challenges, especially those stemming from the liquor policy case.

The senior AAP leader is perceived as an outsider in Jangpura, who lacks a genuine connection. BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah, who is a local leader, highlighted the fact that Sisodia is an outsider who came from Patparganj.

While meeting people, Marwah also mentioned that the credit for opening up the Kartarpur corridor goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Marwah has won from the assembly seat in the 1998, 2003, and 2008 assembly elections on a Congress ticket.

Besides this, the people of Jangpura are also upset with AAP over unresolved civic issues such as waterlogging, parking challenges, and rising crime rates. Since the implementation of the 2021 liquor policy led to an increase in alcohol shops, safety concerns among residents have gone up.

Not just this, Sisodia is also challenged with securing the AAP's most solid vote base -- slum dwellers. Congress has complicated the senior AAP leader's task here by fielding Farhad Suri, son of former Congress leader Tajdar Babar.

Suri has been a four-time councillor and a former mayor of the Delhi Municipal Corporation. His consistent engagement with slum dwellers and responsiveness to their concerns have earned him a reputation as an accessible and dedicated leader.

Polling across the national capital took place on February 5 in a single phase.