Kalkaji Assembly Election Results 2025: CM Atishi defeats BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri to claim seat

Kalkaji Assembly Election Results 2025: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, and Congress’ Alka Lamba are locked in a three-way fight for this hot seat. The seat went to the polls on February 5, along with 69 other assembly constituencies in Delhi.

This seat will been closely followed as it is not only the chief minister’s seat, the one she has held since 2020, but also because the exit polls show BJP making a comeback in Delhi after a 27 years, ousting the ruling AAP. In the last assembly elections, AAP’s Atishi had won by a margin of 11,393 votes, followed by Dharambir Singh of BJP.

The voter turnout in Kalkaji stood at 51.81 per cent as of 5 pm on February 5, according to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app.

For Atishi, her focus on health and education initiatives has augured well with the voters. She has also focused on other welfare schemes including free bus rides and the Mohalla Sabha Project. The AAP, however, is facing criticism over issues such as potholes, traffic congestion, inadequate parking facilities, poor sanitation and waterlogging. In her first speech, the Delhi CM told the voters about the work she did for the constituency in the past 5 years. This included laying new water pipelines, setting up sewer lines and installing CCTV cameras among others.

Bidhuri, on the other hand, has faced criticism for his derogatory comments from political opponents and the public alike. He criticised the AAP government for failing to deliver what it promised to the Delhi voters. The BJP veteran even went onto call Atishi an "accidental Chief Minister" while adding that the people of Kalkaji want BJP in power as it comes with a promise of good governance.

Lamba, on the other hand, has emphasised the need for stable governance. She also disputed Atishi's claims of work done in the assembly constituency, citing damaged roads and sewage as well as trouble in water distribution.

In the run-up to the elections, and thereafter a war of words ensued between Atishi and Bidhuri. CM Atishi accused Bidhuri and his family members of openly resorting to ‘hooliganism’ and that no action was taken against them. Bidhuri said that the chief minister was panicking over her “imminent defeat” and suggested that she should not "shred the dignity of" the constitutional post held by her.

Bidhuri had earlier during the campaigns said that Atishi “changed her father”. “Earlier she was Marlena, now she has become Singh. This is their character,” he said referring to the CM dropping her surname Marlena, to use Singh. “Will you stoop so low just for politics? You will abuse an elderly for it?” asked Atishi in an emotional press conference.

AAP's Atishi, Chief Minister of Delhi wins from Kalkaji seat

AAP candidate CM Atishi has won from the Kalkaji seat. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri loses with a margin of less than 1,000 votes.

Atishi confident of AAP victory

"This was not an ordinary election, but a fight between good and evil. I am confident that the people of Delhi will stand with the good, AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. He will become the Chief Minister for the fourth time," she told reporters.

Atishi vs Bidhuri: Day before elections

A day before the Delhi assembly elections, police registered three FIRs on Tuesday over Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations in Kalkaji. One FIR was filed against Chief Minister Atishi, another against other AAP members, and a third against two BJP leaders. According to police, AAP's Kalkaji candidate Atishi was with AAP supporters who allegedly interfered with an officer's duties at Fateh Singh Marg. Two AAP members were charged with assaulting a police constable on duty. Earlier, a police case was filed against two BJP leaders, Manish Bidhuri, a relative of BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, and Ravi Dayama, based on a complaint by AAP.