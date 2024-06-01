Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP could win 8-10 seats, INDIA bloc may have 6 seats, predicts Axis My India exit poll

Jharkhand Exit Polls: The BJP is likely to maintain its lead in Jharkhand with 8 to 10 seats. INDIA bloc, where Congress joined hands with JMM, may win around 6 seats, according to India Today-Axis My India exit poll. The General elections in Jharkhand were conducted on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The Lok Sabha election results will be declared on June 4.

The main contest in the state is between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), who are together in the INDIA bloc. For the first time, the BJP joined hands with the AJSU Party and fought the elections.

Times Now-Navbharat exit poll has predicted near sweep for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with 13 seats out of total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand.

Today's Chanakya has predicted that BJP and allies may secure 12 ± 2 seats, while Congress and supportive parties may win 2 ± 2 Seats.

CVoter Exit Poll has predicted the BJP-led NDA may secure 11 to 13 seats in Jharkhand, while 1 to 3 are projected to go to Congress-led I.N.D.I.A.



Agencies NDA INDIA Bloc Others India Today-Axis My India 8-10 seats 6 seats 2-3 seats Today's Chanakya 12 seats 2 seats 0 C Voter 11-13 seats 1-3 seats 0 Times Now 13 seats 1 seats 0

After JMM Executive President Hemant Soren's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31, 2024, in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged land fraud, the state witnessed a political shake-up. This came after his resignation as chief minister.

Voting in the state was held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1, respectively. The Khunti, Lohardaga, Palamud and Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituencies voted on May 13, while Chatra, Hazaribagh, Kodarma on May 20. Dhanbad, Giridih, Jamshedpur, Ranchi Lok Sabha constituencies voted on May 25.

The last phase of Lok Sabha polls on June 1 took place across Godda, Dumka and Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituencies. These areas belong to the Santhal Pargana. Sixteen of the 18 constituencies in six districts — Deoghar, Godda, Sahebganj, Pakur, Dumka and Jamtara — are bracketed as Santhal Pargana.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP won 11 out of 14 seats in Jharkhand. Their ally AJSU party secured one seat. Congress and JMM each won one seat. This outcome showcased BJP's dominance in the region, with a strong performance by its allies and opposition parties securing limited seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 12 out of 14 seats with a 40% vote share. JMM won only two seats, while Congress did not secure any victories.

Key constituencies

Godda, Dumka and Rajmahal are the three prominent constituencies. In the Santhal Pargana, the BJP is trying to keep its two parliamentary seats won in 2019 - Godda and Dumka. However, they lost the Rajmahal seat to JMM in the last general election.

Congress has fielded Pradeep Yadav against BJP candidate and current MP Nishikant Dubey. Dubey won the Godda constituency in 2019 after he secured 6,37,610 votes as compared to 4,53,383 votes won by JVM's Pradeep Yadav.

For Dumka, BJP has fielded JMM founder Shibu Soren’s eldest daughter-in-law Sita Soren from Dumka. Sita Soren had quit the party a month before the Lok Sabha election and joined the BJP after a family feud with her brother-in-law Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana.

She is battling it out against Nalin Soren from JMM. In 2019, BJP candidate Sunil Soren secured 4,84,923 votes, defeating JMM candidate Shibu Soren, who garnered 4,37,333 votes.

In Rajmahal, JMM's Vijay Kumar Hansdak will face BJP's Tala Marandi. In 2019, sitting MP Hansdak won with 5,07,830 votes; BJP's Hemlal Murmu got 4,08,635 votes.