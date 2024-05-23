'Look at the irony!...': Prashant Kishor's party fact checks Congress claim on his appoinment by BJP

Political strategist Prashant Kishor’s party fact checked Congress on a post shared by its senior leader Jairam Ramesh.

On its official X handle, Jan Suraaj (Kishor’s part) shared a screenshot, which it claimed proved that the document was shared by the senior Congress leader on WhatsApp.

“Look at the irony! Congress, Rahul Gandhi You all talk about fake news and claim to be the victims. Now see yourself how the head of Communications of Congress Party, Jairam Ramesh, apparently a senior leader, is personally circulating a fake document,” the party wrote.

The social media was abuzz with the screenshot which claimed that BJP has appointed poll strategist and politician Prashant Kishor as their national spokesperson.

The image shows a BJP letterhead from Arun Singh, National General Secretary of BJP, claiming that party president JP Nadda has appointed Prashant Kishor as the party's national spokesperson. It was shared by several users on X (formally Twitter) and Facebook.

The image went viral following his recent predictions of major win for BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kishor, who managed Narendra Modi's 2014 campaign, told India Today that there is no widespread anger against the Prime Minister and predicted the BJP would win around 303 seats.

“I think the Modi 3.0 government will start with a bang. There will be more concentration of both power and resources with the Centre. There might also be a significant attempt to curtail the financial autonomy of the states,” Kishor said.

The ace strategist said that the BJP's seat and vote shares are going to increase in the East and South. He predicted that the BJP would get 15-20 seats more than what it currently has in these regions. “So, status quo or status quo with a positive bias towards the incumbent...BJP won’t go down below 270...most likely, they will increase their number - above 303,” he said while speaking to India Today’s News Director Rahul Kanwal.