Odisha Lok Sabha Election Result LIVE: Clean sweep for BJP with lead in 19 seats, BJD gets reduced to 1 seat, EC data shows

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Result Live Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on at least 19 seats in the coastal state of Odisha. As per latest data, the BJP has a lead of 80 seats with BJD having 47 leads, Congress 16, CPI-M, and INDI Alliance a seat lead each.

The simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha were conducted over four phases spanning from May 13 to June 1. Odisha, with a total of 21 Lok Sabha seats, includes constituencies specifically reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

> At 2 PM, EC data shows BJP leading in 19 seats, BJD in 1, Cong in 1.

> At 11 am, EC data shows BJP leading in 18 seats, BJD in 2, Cong in 1.

> The saffron party is leading in 67 seats including Bargarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Puri, Sambalpur and Keonjhar, while the ruling BJD is leading in 49 seats and Congress is leading in 13 seats.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Here is the full list of winners

Bargarh

Sundargarh

Bolangir

Kalahandi

Nabarangpur

Kandhamal

Cuttack

Kendrapara

Jagatsinghpur

Puri

Bhubaneswar

Aska

Berhampur

Koraput

Dhenkanal

Sambalpur

Keonjhar

Mayurbhanj

Balasore

Bhadrak

Jajpur

Odisha has been a stronghold of CM Naveen Patnaik-led BJD for two decades. The BJD encountered significant competition from the BJP, which is making concerted efforts to achieve substantial gains in both state Assembly and General elections.

During the 2019 elections, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik, secured victory in 12 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won eight seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to secure just one seat.