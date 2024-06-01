Punjab Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Result 2024 update: Setback for AAP! Congress to win 7-9 seats, says Axis My India

In a huge setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress is likely to win 7-9 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, is likely to win 2-4 seats and the ruling AAP is expected to win merely 0-2 seats. The Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is expected to get 2-3 seats, according to India Today-Axis My India poll.

In terms of vote share, the INDIA bloc is likely to get around 31 per cent and the NDA is expected to get around 26 per cent. This is followed by the SAD at 20 per cent and the AAP at around 18 per cent. Others are likely to get a vote share of 5 per cent.

As per Today's Chanakya, the Congress and the BJP are expected to get 4 seats with a margin of 3 seats on either side. The AAP is likely to get 2 seats and others are likely to get 3 seats.

According to Times Now, the BJP is likely to get 3-5 seats whereas the Congress will likely win on 4-6 seats. The AAP is likely to get 4 whereas the SAD is expected to win 0 seats, as per this poll.

The Matrize exit poll has predicted AAP's win on 3-6 seats and SAD 1-4. It also predicted 0-2 seats for the BJP and 0-3 seats for the Congress. ABP-CVoter, on the other hand, said that the BJP-led NDA may secure 1-3 seats while Congress may secure win on 6-8 seats.

The AAP is likely to win 3-5 seats in the border state. In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024, Punjab witnessed a multi-pronged contest between the ruling AAP, the BJP, the Congress and the regional satrap SAD.

The constituencies to watch include Amritsar, Bathinda, Patiala, Sangrur, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana. Among the candidates to watch in the Punjab contest are Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Charanjit Singh Channi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Sushil Kumar Rinku, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Balbir Singh, and Preneet Kaur.