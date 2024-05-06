Will implement One Nation, One Election within next 5 years: Rajnath Singh if back in power

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh vowed to implement the "one nation-one election" system within next five years if it were to win another majority.

"The Lok Sabha elections are being held in Andhra Pradesh simultaneously with the Assembly polls. Our commitment is that we will implement one nation-one election in the next five years across the country so that time and energy is saved," the Union minister said in an election rally at the Kadapa district's Jammalamadugu on May 5.

The BJP veteran also attacked the Andhra Pradesh government of the YSR Congress and said that the state's corrupt practices were to blame for its Rs 13.5-lakh-crore debt.

Attacking the YSRCP, Singh claimed that the public was tired of the incumbent party's poor handling of law and order. He also promised that Andhra Pradesh would be freed from "corruption" if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was elected to power.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said the grand old party will disappear from the political landscape of the country, like dinosaurs disappeared off the face of the earth. "After ten years you ask any child, he will say what the Congress Party is," he mocked.

Although the Congress disregarded its former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, Rajnath Singh said the NDA honoured him with the nation's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

The Indian economy grew from being the fifth largest in the world to the third largest after Modi assumed the prime ministership, and under Modi's leadership, as many as 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the country, he said.

BJP delivered on its promises to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya, repeal Article 370, and outlaw triple talaq, the Union minister said in his address.

'One Nation, One Election’ Policy

The policy recommended by a committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind proposes to conduct state assembly elections and General elections or Lok Sabha Elections in the same year if not simultaneously.

Established in September last year, the committee submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu, stating, “The committee unanimously recommends the conduct of simultaneous polls.” The report suggests that Lok Sabha and Assembly elections could coincide with local body elections, synchronizing the electoral process to just 100 days apart.

The ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative was included in the BJP’s 2019 manifesto. However, it has faced significant opposition critique, with concerns raised by the opposition regarding its constitutional implications.