Chairs packed, workers...: DMK HQ goes quiet as TVK surges in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Results 2026: The tents came down before the results did. At Anna Arivalayam, the DMK's Chennai headquarters, party workers began dismantling the temporary awning, removing chairs and quietly dispersing, even as counting was still underway. The mood said what the numbers were beginning to confirm: the ruling party was in trouble.

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Early Election Commission data placed the DMK in distant third place. The AIADMK was leading in 16 constituencies. Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, contesting its first major election, was close behind, leading in 15 seats. The DMK was ahead in just 8.

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Where the leads are falling

The AIADMK's early leads spanned Veppanahalli, Harur, Cheyyar, Dharapuram, Perundurai, Coonoor, Kavundampalayam, Pollachi, Manapparai, Ariyalur, Panruti, Cuddalore, Tenkasi and Alangulam.

TVK's surge, for a debut outing, was striking in its spread, Madhavaram, Thiruvottiyur, Egmore, KV Kuppam, Modakkurichi, Kangayam, Kinathukadavu, Tiruchirappalli West and East, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Srivaikuntam and Radhapuram. Early trends also pointed to Vijay personally leading in both Tiruchi East and Perambur.

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The DMK's leads were confined to Vellore, Manachanallur, Perambalur, Kunnam, Thiruvarur, Madurai East, Tiruchendur and Vasudevanallur. Congress was ahead in two seats; the PMK in one.

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A Dravidian duopoly under pressure

What made the early picture more significant was not just TVK's tally, but where those leads were coming from. In several segments, TVK pushed the AIADMK into third place while simultaneously cutting into the DMK's vote base, a two-front disruption that neither established party had fully prepared for.

Tamil Nadu's electoral contest has been a DMK-AIADMK affair for decades. These early trends suggested that the hold may be loosening. If TVK's momentum holds through the full count, the party is positioned not just as a new entrant, but as the state's principal opposition, displacing the AIADMK in a role it has occupied for years.