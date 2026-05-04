Tamil Nadu results 2026: TVK’s Srinath leads in Thoothukudi by over 15,800 votes as counting continues

Thoothukudi results: With counting still underway for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate Srinath has emerged as the frontrunner in the Thoothukudi constituency, maintaining a significant lead of 15,875 votes over Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate P. Geetha Jeevan.

The constituency, which went to polls on April 23, is witnessing a closely tracked contest, particularly given its political significance and the presence of multiple candidates from major and smaller parties. As per the latest trends, Srinath has consolidated his advantage early in the counting process, while the incumbent DMK leader Geetha Jeevan trails behind.

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Apart from the two leading candidates, several others are in the fray, including Chellapandian S.T. of the AIADMK, Babu P. (Independent), Dhinakaran S.T.R.M. (Independent), and Jacob Devadoss Abisheak R. from Naam Tamilar Katchi. However, all of them are currently trailing, with no immediate signs of closing the gap with the leading candidate.

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The Thoothukudi seat has historically been competitive. In the 2021 Assembly elections, DMK’s P. Geetha Jeevan secured a decisive victory, defeating AIADMK’s Sdr Vijayaseelan by a margin of 50,310 votes. Vijayaseelan had garnered 42,004 votes, while candidates from smaller parties, including Naam Tamilar Katchi, remained distant contenders.

This election, however, appears to be shifting the constituency’s political dynamics, with TVK making notable inroads. Srinath’s strong performance so far suggests a possible upset in a seat previously dominated by the DMK.

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Candidate disclosures also highlight significant variations in financial backgrounds. DMK’s P. Geetha Jeevan is among the wealthiest candidates in the constituency, declaring assets worth over ₹27 crore and liabilities exceeding ₹8 crore. AIADMK’s Chellapandian S.T. follows with assets of over ₹22 crore. In contrast, TVK’s Srinath has declared assets of approximately ₹3.35 crore with liabilities of around ₹56 lakh, reflecting a comparatively moderate financial profile.

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Other candidates, including those from smaller parties and independents, reported relatively modest asset bases, underscoring the wide financial disparity among contestants.

While the final outcome will depend on the remaining rounds of counting, Srinath’s current lead places him in a strong position to capture the Thoothukudi seat. Political observers note that if this trend sustains, it could signal a broader shift in voter sentiment in the region.

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The Election Commission is expected to declare final results later in the day, as counting progresses across all rounds.