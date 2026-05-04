Kolkata Police ban victory processions on Bengal poll result day as BJP leads early trends

Kolkata Police have prohibited victory processions, rallies, and public celebrations within city limits on the day of counting for the West Bengal Assembly elections, stepping up restrictions to maintain order as results are announced on Monday.

In an official order, Commissioner of Police Ajay Nand stated that any victory procession can only be held on or after May 5, 2026, and only with prior permission from the officer-in-charge of the concerned police station. The directive specifies that even approved processions must strictly follow all applicable rules, guidelines, and conditions imposed by authorities.

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Police have cautioned that any violation of the order will invite legal action. Officers-in-charge across all police stations in Kolkata have been directed to remain vigilant and ensure complete compliance, given the heightened sensitivity surrounding the result day.

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The move comes as attention turns to counting centres across West Bengal following a high-voltage election cycle. The state voted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, recording a historic voter turnout of 92.47%, the highest in its electoral history. This surpasses the turnout seen in the 2011 Assembly elections, which ended over three decades of Left Front rule.

Early trends released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) suggest a significant shift in the political landscape. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the halfway mark in initial leads and is ahead in 178 seats. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is trailing, with leads in 92 constituencies.

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Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is contesting from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, is currently leading in Nandigram but trailing in Bhabanipur, according to early counting trends.

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The TMC has, however, raised concerns over the pace and completeness of data disclosure. Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose alleged that trends for more than 70 constituencies have not been released and urged the ECI to publish data for all 293 seats without delay.

On the administrative front, the ECI has deployed 432 counting officers to oversee the process across constituencies. Polling in the Falta seat in South 24 Parganas was countermanded and will be conducted at a later date.

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Security deployment remains extensive across the state. North 24 Parganas, which has 33 constituencies, has been assigned 49 observers, the highest among districts, followed by South 24 Parganas with 45. Additional observers have also been deployed in sensitive areas, including all constituencies in Uttar Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling.

In Kolkata, 60 personnel drawn from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and city police are guarding 22 strong rooms across seven counting centres, ensuring tight security as results continue to unfold.