RG Kar case to haunt Mamata in poll season? 'I want to contest polls,' says rape victim's mother

The mother of the RG Kar rape victim from Kolkata has announced her intention to contest the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. She said that she wants to end the rule of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, which she accused of obstructing the investigation and justice for her daughter.

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Speaking to reporters, she said she is likely to be fielded from the Panihati constituency in North 24 Parganas. Her name may feature in the BJP's third list of candidates, expected to be released soon.

"I had received an offer from the BJP long back, but I was not mentally ready then. Yesterday, I decided to accept it and contest because I want to end the rule of the home minister," she told PTI, referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the home portfolio.

She added, "I am entering politics to ensure justice for my daughter and to remove this government from power."

The development drew responses from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), which described it as a "family matter." CPI(M) state secretary Md. Salim said, "It is up to the family to decide what they wish to do."

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Salim also criticised both the BJP and the TMC, saying that neither of the two has any intention to find out the truth about the case and other such cases of horrific crimes against women.

He added, "There was also an attempt to cremate the victim's body in a hurry, which was foiled by CPI(M) and DYFI members. Similarly, in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, the body of the Hathras victim was similarly disposed of so that the real conspirators were not brought to book."

He further added that thousands of CPI(M) cadres had taken to the streets demanding justice for the RG Kar victim. "Our comrades, as well as hundreds of our supporters, had hit the streets demanding justice for our daughter and sister and unravelling the institutional corruption which was responsible for her death. We stand by our demand to punish the conspirators," Salim said.

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The rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024 sparked nationwide outrage. It led to prolonged protests by doctors and civil society groups across West Bengal. The case became a major political issue, with the BJP accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of shielding the accused, while the TMC rejected these allegations and stated that the law would take its course.