'Stay at home on poll day or…': Amit Shah warns 'TMC goons' in Bengal

West Bengal Elections 2026 | Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday warned "Trinamool Congress goons" to "stay at home on poll day", saying they would otherwise face jail after the election results.

Addressing a rally in Birbhum district ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, he said, "I want to tell the TMC goons to stay at home on poll day; otherwise, after May 4, they will be sent to jail."

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Shah said voters in the state would "reply to bombs and bullets with votes" and bring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power. "People of Bengal have decided to bid goodbye to the Mamata Banerjee government," he said.

He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to intimidate the majority community and said the election would be a turning point.

"Didi, we have been living here for centuries. Who are you to intimidate us," he said, alleging that riots had taken place in Murshidabad and that Ram Navami processions were attacked, while Saraswati Puja was not allowed in some places.

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Shah said the BJP would end what he called "mafia raj" in the state if elected and claimed the Trinamool Congress had turned West Bengal into a "storehouse of bombs and bullets".

He added that the Election Commission had deployed adequate central forces to ensure free and fair polls.

The Home Minister also accused the state government of not providing land to the Border Security Force for fencing along the India-Bangladesh border, saying a BJP government would do so within 45 days of coming to power.

He said a "double-engine" government would ensure central welfare funds reached people in the state and promised measures for women, youth, and poorer sections.

Shah also said the Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in West Bengal if the BJP formed the government, adding that it would ensure "everyone is under the same law".

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The BJP is seeking to unseat the Trinamool Congress, which has been in power in the state for the past 15 years.