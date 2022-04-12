AI-focused start-up LimeChat raises $4.2 mn led by Stellaris Venture Partners

AI-focused conversational start-up LimeChat has raised $4.2 million in seed funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners, with participation from Pi Ventures, Titan Capital and marquee angel investors. The funds raised will be utilised to strengthen its product and expand its go-to market operations.

Founded in 2020 by Aniket Bajpai and Nikhil Gupta, LimeChat helps D2C brands and consumers alike by using the human-level AI chatbots, especially for consumer retention. LimeChat’s assistant lets the brand instantly respond to customer queries throughout the buying journey, from product discovery to checkout to returns.

The start-up said that its WhatsApp Retention Campaigns help brands engage customers on WhatsApp at critical points in their buying journey, from abandoned checkout to feedback to win-back of exiting users. This allows brands to increase campaign conversions by 3x, reduce support workloads by 70 per cent, and improve customer satisfaction.

In the last 6 months, LimeChat has witnessed a 3X growth and has expanded its client base to over 125 brands in India / across the globe, including Mamaearth, MCaffeine, and Wow Skin Science.

"Despite spending a lot of energy, human resources and capital, some stellar brands miss out on delivering quality customer experience and support. LimeChat was conceived with the mission to help brands leverage conversational mediums and powerful automations to create the most compelling user experiences. Our growing client base stands testimony to the impact we have been able to generate for businesses. As we continue to build a category-defining SaaS company for global e-commerce brands, with Stellaris’ track record in building global SaaS leaders and defining growth stories of leading D2C brands, we could not think of a better partner to support us in this journey,” said Nikhil Gupta, co-founder of LimeChat.

Alok Goyal, Partner, Stellaris Venture Partners said that D2C as a category has witnessed explosive growth in the last few years.

“Pairing this with the opportunity that WhatsApp poses for brands to leverage as a commercial channel can create exceptional customer experiences. We first partnered with Limechat about a year ago and the business has only gone from strength to strength since then. In addition to their fundamental technical abilities, Aniket and Nikhil have also impressed us with their business building acumen. We are delighted to be leading this round, and are looking forward to what lies next in conversational AI,” Goyal added.