An Indian couple aims to change the bedroom experience with their startup MyMuse

There is a lot of taboo and stigma attached to sex in India. It is a topic that is best left undiscussed in Indian households for fear of raised eyebrows and condemnation. And that’s exactly what this Indian couple is trying to counter with their startup MyMuse.

Mumbai-based MyMuse, founded by newly married couple Anushka and Sahil Gupta, offers three kinds of products – to set the mood, for play and kits. They offer candles, massage oils, card games, eye masks, lubricants, massagers, and kits with various combinations.

The company says that their products have been tested multiple times, and endless feedback has been considered.

Their products are only available on their website and social media pages. The company stated in their website that the marketplace model does not do justice to the buyer-seller relationship they want to achieve. Shipping for their products is free.

Moreover, the company website says that they maintain discretion in their deliveries. Their emails and bank account statements are addressed from MyMuse India Private Limited. All shipping packages are in plain corrugated boxes with minimal branding. They said that they recommend ordering at a place where the buyer is able to receive the package themselves. If the buyer has further instructions, they can mail their requests.

However, once a product is “opened, part-consumed, or used”, it cannot be returned. Also, buyers need to be 18 years of age to place orders for MyMuse products.

The startup is aiming to roll out new products in body care, pleasure, lifestyle products and more.

“Like most Indians, we grew up in households where the subject of sex was swept under the rug. It existed behind closed doors, on laptop screens, and in hushed, giggly conversations with friends. But the idea of talking about sex openly, or acknowledging it as an integral part of life, was far from reality,” a note from the couple on their website reads.

“We built MyMuse simply because we believe that the products we use in the bedroom matter. And that sexual wellness should no longer take a backseat. Because it’s a seriously important part of your mental, physical and emotional wellness, too,” they said.

According to a report in AFP, the firm received seed funding from venture capitalist firms, and have made more than a dozen hires. MyMuse ships to nearly 200 cities nationwide.

