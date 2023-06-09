B2B fintech startup PayMate accelerates Expansion in CEMEA and APAC

PayMate India Limited, a Mumbai-based B2B payments solutions provider, on Friday announced that the company multiplied its footprint across more regions in Central Europe, the Middle East, Africa (CEMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC), in addition to India and the UAE. The move comes six months after the company announced its foray into Singapore, Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia. PayMate has incorporated and registered its entity in four more markets – the Sultanate of Oman, South Africa, Malaysia and Australia. In Australia and South Africa, the company has been incorporated under the trade name DuNoMo as a wholly-owned subsidiary of PayMate India Ltd.

PayMate will offer its B2B payment automation solutions to small and medium-sized (SMBs) as well as large corporate customers and enable them to use their bank-issued corporate credit cards towards their accounts payables (AP) including supplier payments, bill payments & statutory payments. This will help them to make better utilisation of their working capital for strategic business growth.

B2B payments made in this manner will be settled directly into suppliers’ bank accounts, thereby opening wide acceptance of corporate credit card usage as most of these suppliers don’t accept card payments. The PayMate platform will further enable corporates with configurable approval workflows to give full control and visibility into cashflows with detailed reports, reconciliation and APIs for ERP integration with existing legacy systems.

Speaking on this expansion, Ajay Adiseshan, Founder & CEO, PayMate said: “At PayMate, our mission is to create and offer more avenues for using commercial credit cards so that the collateral-free credit on them can be utilized in an effective manner. This helps corporates of all sizes to pay their suppliers and resolve cashflow challenges. Our existing customers in India and UAE are already using our platform very effectively and with the success in these two geographies, we are now geared up to extend our solutions to businesses in more countries in CEMEA and APAC. The global expansion is part of our mission to consolidate our position as a global leader in B2B payments.”

Rakesh Khanna, Chief Commercial Officer, PayMate, said: “In 2021, the global commercial payments volume was estimated at $120 trillion, with CEMEA contributing approximately USD 10 trillion, and APAC estimated at $58 trillion. Therefore, in line with our strategy to capitalise on these opportunities and continue driving the PayMate B2B payment solutions in markets that are booming, we have incorporated in Malaysia, Australia, South Africa, and Oman. We are positive that the local businesses will be able to streamline their supply chain payments, reduce costs, and improve their working capital by using our solutions.”