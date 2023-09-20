BYJU’s appoints Arjun Mohan as India operations CEO, takes over from Mrinal Mohit

Beleaguered edtech firm BYJU’s on Wednesday announced that Arjun Mohan took charge as the CEO of its India operations. Mohan has succeeded Mrinal Mohit, the founding partner and the outgoing head of India business at BYJU’s. Mrinal Mohit served as the India operations CEO and has left the company to pursue personal aspirations.

Arjun Mohan was a part of the founding team of BYJU’s and last served the company as the Chief Business Officer. He rejoined the company recently and spent the last three months working closely with Byju Raveendran, BYJU’s founder and Group CEO. Arjun Mohan led UpGrad when he was away from BYJU’s. The edtech firm welcomed Mohan back through a well-defined transition plan, according to a company release.

Byju Raveendran will remain its group CEO while Mohan will manage the India business. “Being part of the founding team at BYJU'S has been an incredible journey, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have contributed to the transformation of education. As I embark on a new chapter in my career, I leave BYJU’S in capable hands and carry with me the pride of what we have achieved as a team,” Mrinal Mohit said on his departure from BYJU’s.

Reflecting on Mrinal's contributions, Byju Raveendran stated, “If BYJU'S has reached the remarkable heights it stands at today, it is due to the extraordinary efforts of our founding team. Mrinal's contributions have left an indelible mark on our organization, and we bid him a bittersweet farewell. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together.”

The development comes as BYJU’s is looking to offload two of its assets—Great Learning and Epic—to generate around $1 billion from the sales as part of a repayment plan towards its $1.2 billion term loan B, which the company aims to pay off within six months. In November 2021, BYJU’s raised a $1.2 billion term loan from a consortium of US-based creditors. In June this year, the edtech firm missed a $40 million interest payment. Since then, BYJU’s has been negotiating term loan B (TLB) lenders to find an amicable resolution.

Mohan’s appointment also comes at a time when there have been several high-level exits at the edtech firm. Earlier this month, BYJU’s SVP for international business Cherian Thomas left the startup. In June this year, three members of the board of directors—GV Ravishankar, Russell Dreisenstock and Vivian Wu—stepped down.

