Edtech platform PhysicsWallah becomes unicorn with $100 mn fundraise; valuation reaches $1.1 bn 

Edtech platform PhysicsWallah has become a unicorn with a $100 million fundraise in series A round from investors like Westbrige and GSV Ventures. The transaction values the company at $1.1 billion post-completion. As per the press release, these funds will be allocated towards business expansion, opening more learning centres and introducing more offerings.

PhysicsWallah is gearing up to launch content in 9 vernacular languages—Bengali, Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Tamil and Telugu as part of its growth plans. PW currently has 1,900 employees including 500 teachers and 90-100 tech experts. It also has 200 associate professors to answer student queries and other 200 professionals for creating exam questions and term papers.

Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah Alakh Pandey said on the development, “We are delighted to join the unicorn bandwagon with this latest funding. Since its inception, we have focused on delivering high-quality education with affordability at the forefront, ensuring that learners from all walks of life can continue their higher education and boost their career trajectory without any hassles. This latest development will help us further our vision and implement new initiatives to augment the learning journeys of students, thereby enabling them to reach new heights in their career. Our commitment remains ‘every dollar spent in PW is for the greater good of learners.’”

“Led by renowned YouTube STEM educator, Alakh Pandey and tech executive PrateekMaheshwari, the company is disrupting the test preparation market (today JEE and NEET) delivering low-cost solutions of the highest quality with extraordinary learning outcomes for over 6mm students and growing. GSV Ventures’ mission is for ALL people to have equal access to the future and PW is delivering on that mission AT SCALE,” GSV Ventures Managing Partner Deborah Quazzo noted.

