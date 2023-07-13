Former upGrad CEO to lead BYJU'S international business: Sources

Indian edtech major BYJU'S has appointed former upGrad CEO Arjun Mohan as new CEO of international business, sources aware of the matter told Business Today.

Business Today has reached out to BYJU'S for a comment on the same.

It is worth noting that this is Mohan's second stint at BYJU'S. Before this, he was the Chief Business Officer of BYJU'S for over a decade. He left the company to join upGrad as CEO in 2020.

This development comes at a time when the edtech company is surrounded by controversies and scrutiny. The company has deferred the offer letters of employees by up to six months, Business Today reported.

Moreover, several former employees alleged that BYJU'S had not been paying the provident fund dues to the relevant authority, ie EPFO. Despite that, the company had been collecting the dues from its employees. After this came to light, the EPFO started an investigation into the company.

Furthermore, BYJU’S auditor Deloitte resigned last last month citing a ‘significant impact’ on its ability to audit the company due to the edtech company’s failure to provide financial data despite repeated requests of the auditor.

It is also worth noting that G.V. Ravishankar of Peak XV erstwhile Sequoia Capital India, Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus left the company’s board last month. After the high profile exits, Byju Raveendran, Riju Raveendran, and Divya Gokulnath are left on the company board.

