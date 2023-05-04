GetVantage becomes first RBF start-up to get NBFC licence

GetVantage, a start-up providing revenue-based finance (RBF) to emerging businesses, has secured a non-banking financial company (NBFC) license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first RBF and alternative funding platform in the country to do so.

GetGrowth Capital, the NBFC arm of GetVantage will manage the lending operations.

GetVantage, which is backed by investors including Chiratae Ventures, Varanium, InCred, DMI, and Japanese Investors like Sony and DI, will capitalise the NBFC with Rs 50 crore and aims to raise a cumulative amount of Rs 200 crore to scale its lending operations.

The company is on track to hit annual disbursements of over Rs 500 crore in short-term working capital finance and help over 1,000 emerging SMEs across India with funding in the next 18 months.

According to industry estimates, the working capital opportunity for SMEs in India is estimated to be over $300 billion.

Meanwhile, the licence will strengthen the position of GetVantage as the premier alternative financing platform in India, providing more flexible and accessible funding without equity-dilution for thousands of emerging SMEs across sectors including B2B SaaS, cleantech, D2C, EV & infrastructure, eCommerce, QSR, and many more.

"We are excited to have secured an NBFC license from the RBI, which reinforces our commitment to providing innovative and accessible financing solutions to the emerging SME sector in India," said Bhavik Vasa, Founder & CEO, GetVantage.

"We are grateful to lead by example and push for greater compliance with regulations in this space for all players. Being unlicensed is not an option. This milestone will enable us to accelerate our growth trajectory, expand our reach and offer more value to our customers,' he added.

Over the last 18 months, GetVantage has facilitated funding for over 500 new economy businesses and continues to lead the non-dilutive funding space.

The NBFC will further boost the three-year-old fintech’s revenue pipeline and enable co-investment alongside other financial institutions including banks, NBFCs, and debt funds. Further, it will be able to directly serve customers instead of acting only as a loan service provider (LSP).

Also Read: Delhivery’s chief compliance officer & company secretary resigns