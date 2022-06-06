Indian startup LXME features in Official Platinum Jubilee Pageant Commemorative Album

LXME, India’s women-first financial startup, has featured in the Official Platinum Jubilee Pageant Commemorative Album, released in the honour of the Queen of the United Kingdom Elizabeth II. This album was launched on June 5 as part of the UK’s four-day bank holiday weekend of Jubilee celebrations.

Official Platinum Jubilee Pageant Commemorative Album covers trials and achievements of the Queen’s 70-year reign as the monarch and also features a select number of outstanding individuals and organisations from across the UK and the Commonwealth. This is the only official book to be published and is produced by the British publisher St James’s House. It has been penned by Robert Jobson and Katie Nicholl with contributions by Tom Parker Bowles.

As per the press release, LXME is named after the Hindu goddess of wealth Lakshmi and is a woman-first financial platform aimed at reducing financial gender disparity. The startup was founded in mid-2020 and was aimed at simplifying money matters for women.

Its founder Priti Rathi Gupta has led over 100,000 women towards building their financial acumen and financialisation of their small savings. Rathi is an alumni of the Harvard Business School and has been the MD of the financial services conglomerate Anand Rathi, MD at YPO and founder of Ishka Films.

“We are humbled and immensely honoured to have received this global recognition of all our efforts and tribulations in empowering Indian women. At LXME, it has been our endeavour to simplify finance for Indian women and encourage them to take charge of their finance. This global recognition will enable us to demonstrate the advantages of greater equality, diversity and inclusion in the financial and investments sector,” Gupta said on receiving the recognition.