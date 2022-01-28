Ola to set up India's largest dark stores network, Dash

Ola is furthering its quick commerce ambitions with the setting up of what it claims to be the country’s largest dark store network – Dash. Over the next six months, Ola Dash is planning to expand its dark store network to 500 dark stores spread across 20 cities, making it the largest such network in India, as per an official handout.

Ola Dash is focused on 'store-to-door' 10-minute delivery service, currently spread across 200 dark stores, offering an assortment of more than 2,500 stock keeping units.



The company said that it aims to grow the business, taking the order size to more than 500,000 per day by the year end.



Bhavish Aggarwal-led firm is trying to position itself into mobility-to-commerce conglomerate with more investments into the food and essentials delivery expected over coming months. In the quick commerce category, Ola is competing with the likes of six-month old Zepto, Reliance-backed Dunzo, and Zomato-backed blinkit, in a bid to transform the aggressively expanding online retail industry of India.



“Ola has been a leader in the on-demand mobility business for more than a decade. Our advanced geolocation tech, coupled with very low cost of customer acquisition gives us a unique advantage to bring the benefits of mobility to all. Our quick commerce service is an essential part of our connect with customers as they rely on technology and online service to fulfill their daily needs. Over the next few months, we will be expanding our reach and presence to more cities and customers,” Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola said.