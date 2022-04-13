Pine Labs acquires majority stake in payment solution provider Mosambee

Merchants payments unicorn, Pine Labs, has announced a significant majority acquisition in Mosambee, an end-to-end payments solution provider. This investment by Pine Labs will value Mosambee at over $100 million.



The leadership team at Mosambee will continue to operate independently and use its proprietary tech platform, according to a company handout.



Pine Labs announced a string of acquisitions post successful fund-raising rounds worth $700 million this year, at a $3.5 billion valuation, which also included a $100 million pre-IPO placement.



“At Pine Labs, we continue to focus on deep technology and SaaS. Ever since its founding, Mosambee has made tremendous in roads into elevating the merchant experience through cutting-edge fintech solutions. They were a natural fit for us due to our shared purpose of making innovative fintech products accessible to all and driving forward the digital payment revolution in India. I look forward to great outcomes ahead and welcome Sameer and team to the Pine Labs family,” CEO Amrish Rau said.



In February 2022, Mosambee had announced the acquisition of Benow, a digital payments and EMI technology platform. Pine Labs is also scaling its Pay Later proposition to newer markets outside India and recently announced the ‘Mastercard Installments with Pine Labs’ program in association with Mastercard and DBS Bank to enable interest-free installment purchase options to the 2 million DBS Bank cardholders in Singapore, Indonesia, and Hong Kong SAR.



“We have long admired Pine Labs as an invaluable contributor to the Digital India vision and everyone at Mosambee is thrilled with their investment in us. In fact, Pine Labs was our first partner when we launched our platform. Mosambee today caters to a wide array of businesses, from SMEs to private and government entities to leading banking institutions in India. With extensive reach of Pine Labs and their portfolio companies, we aim to continue to deliver strong profitability and breakthrough solutions to our clients,” said Sameer Chugh, co-founder of Mosambee.



As of March 2022, Pine Labs has more than 250,000 merchant relationships across over 675,000 merchant network touchpoints in India and Southeast Asia. With more than 25 issuers on its platform at present, Pine Labs has a market leading presence in the offline Pay Later segment in India.



